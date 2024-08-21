If there's one European mainstream car brand we'd like to have in the United States, it would have to be Skoda. It sells sensible cars that are typically a lot more spacious than segment rivals. Some would also argue they're nicer than the equivalent Volkswagen models. We'd certainly take the Superb over the Passat, but this is no ordinary version of the company's flagship.

Based on the previous-generation model, this Superb Estate Sleeper Edition does what it says on the tin. It's been transformed into a fast and powerful wagon while retaining the original look as much as possible. The standard car already had some juicy specs (for a Skoda that is) by packing 272 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, enabling a sprint to 62 mph in 5.6 seconds. This long-roof barge now pushes out a meaty 470 hp and 488 lb-ft.

Commissioned by Skoda UK and built in collaboration with UK tuning shop RE Performance, the one-off Superb is a swan song for the old Superb. Unlocking that extra oomph was possible by installing a Garrett turbocharger while changing the fuel system, intercooler, and intake. Aside from tuning the 2.0-liter mill, the engineers also installed a height-adjustable KW coilover suspension and AP Racing brakes.

The Sleeper sits nearly two inches closer to the road for a more aggressive stance and sharper handling than the regular Superb wagon. Another modification made to the roomy all-rounder is the exhaust as it now has a custom downpipe. The large wagon retains the all-wheel-drive system and seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission of the standard car.

The team behind this one-of-a-kind wagon was also responsible for the fastest Skoda ever, a 600-horsepower Octavia that hit 227 mph at the Bonneville Salt Flats in 2011. This Superb started off as the Laurin & Klement, the range-topping trim named after the company’s founding fathers. That means it has everything from leather upholstery and three-zone AC to a Canton sound system and matrix LED headlights.

For the Superb Mk3's sendoff–Mk4 if we consider the original RWD model with V-6 and V-8 engines–Skoda UK chose a car painted in Royal Green. It was a special color launched last year to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III. This beefy wagon isn't for sale as it will join Skoda UK's press fleet.

The latest Superb is disappointingly less powerful than its predecessor since Skoda has dialed down the 2.0 TSI to 261 hp. It hasn’t said why, although it’s likely due to increasingly stricter emissions regulations in Europe. Unlike its modern predecessors developed by Volkswagen, the new generation was actually engineered by Skoda. It continues as a liftback and wagon but the corresponding Passat model is only offered in the more practical body style.