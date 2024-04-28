There aren't many production cars that can match the Tesla Model S Plaid or Lucid Air Sapphire for straight-line speed, but how do they compare side-by-side? The latest DragTimes video brings these two speedy sedans together for a pure quarter-mile head-to-head to determine which is the quickest production sedan on the planet.

This clip is a follow-up from the Lucid acceleration clip we saw on April 21, where video host Brooks managed to reach 60 mph in 1.77 seconds on Michelin street tires. Yes, the car was on a heavily prepped surface at Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida, but that's about the only way to fully harness the Air Sapphire's 1,234 horsepower.

That brings us to the four-door super sedan showdown above. The Model S Plaid has 1,020 hp—a big number in any context, but less than the Sapphire. We've seen it turn nine-second quarter-mile passes in the past, but that won't be enough to take down the Sapphire. To get a proper win, Brooks will need a perfect launch in the Plaid. If the Lucid driver also nails the start, it's game over for the Tesla crowd.

We suspect Brooks was well aware of this, which explains why he red-lighted on the first run. The Model S crosses the line first, but by launching too soon, the win goes to the other driver by default. Ironically, the second run sees the Lucid driver jump the gun with a red light, giving the Model S a technical victory. Finally, both drivers have clean launches for the third and final race. And it's not even close.

The Lucid steadily pulls away from the Plaid all the way down the track, crossing the finish line in 8.96 seconds going 153 mph. The Tesla is close at 9.28 seconds and 149 mph, but that equates to a gap of multiple car lengths.

Is there a production car that can outrun the Sapphire? Perhaps it's time for a Lucid versus Rimac Nevera showdown.