Mercedes-Benz had another month of low sales for its electric vehicles.

Sales of the company's three EVs, the EQB, the EQE, and the EQS, fell by 42 percent versus the same quarter last year.

Despite the faltering EV division, sales for Mercedes are up 11 percent compared to Q3 2023.

Mercedes isn't having a great time with its lineup of electric vehicles. The company just reported US sales for the third quarter, revealing yet another three months of falling sales for the EQB, EQE, and EQS.

Sales of those three nameplates are down 42 percent for Q3 2024, from 9,984 cars sold last year in the same period to just 5,769 cars this year. Mercedes doesn't break down sales by body style, so we can't tell whether the SUV versions of the EQE and EQS are fairing any better than the sedans. Either way, things aren't great for the EQ brand.

This quarter was a bit different than Q2, when the smallest EV of the bunch, the EQB, got a healthy sales boost in springtime. Still, all three cars are down year-over-year, with the EQS being the worst offender, losing 50 percent of its sales in 2024 versus last year. Here's the full chart:

Model Line Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Quarterly % YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Yearly % A-Class - 6 -100% 3 74 - C-Class 9,828 7,460 32% 27,257 24,734 10% E-Class 3,427 6,944 -51% 11,473 13,926 -18% S-Class 1,061 1,034 3% 5,846 8,187 -29% G-Class 1,642 1,780 -8% 7,119 7,583 -6% CLA 4,717 2,209 114% 8,312 7,905 5% CLE 5,754 - - 10,037 - - CLS 19 605 -97% 37 1,225 - GLA 6,703 873 668% 13,449 10,938 23% GLB 3,108 5,817 -47% 12,150 13,563 -10% GLC 20,302 8,304 144% 46,407 28,693 62% GLE 15,274 11,398 34% 46,150 43,083 7% GLS 6,460 6,185 4% 20,707 17,846 16% SL 233 1,195 -81% 1,085 3,344 -68% GT 740 225 229% 2,492 1,765 41% EQB 2,917 4,223 -31% 6,761 7,936 -15% EQE 1,664 3,996 -58% 10,688 13,350 -20% EQS 1,188 1,765 -33% 6,296 12,514 -50% Vans 12,769 21,831 -42% 39,756 56,021 -29% Total 97,806 85,850 11% 276,025 272,687 1%

Mercedes understands things didn't go as planned for its EVs. The company admitted earlier this year it was too enthusiastic about its electrification goals, before scrapping its planned large EV platform, originally set to debut in 2028. In May CEO Ola Kallenius confirmed it would pivot to a strategy similar to BMW's approach, offering EV and gas-powered versions of the next S-Class instead of a new EQS.

Mercedes-Benz EVs weren't the only big losers this past quarter. The E-Class, just two years into its big refresh, is down 51 percent versus the same period last year. The SL convertible is having an even worse year, down a whopping 81 percent in that same time period.

Despite those loss leaders, total sales for Mercedes are up a healthy 11 percent versus Q3 2023, thanks mostly in part to the manufacturer's vast lineup of SUVs. The CLE two-door—an all-new model for this year—is another standout, having sold over 10,000 units so far in 2024. That's more than the S-Class, G-Class, or the affordable CLA. Who says coupes are dead?