Mercedes is giving the EQS a nip and tuck for the 2025 model year. In doing so, the company infuses some S-Class cues into its flagship electric car. The styling changes are limited to the front fascia where the BMW i7 rival receives a redesigned faux grille with horizontal chrome slats to mimic the company's range-topping combustion car.

The standing star is also new and echoes the hood ornament of the traditional S-Class. Going forward, the EQS will have the AMG Line front bumper standard. Since this is only a facelift, the controversial egg-like shape remains. Even with this update though, the EQS doesn't look as imposing as the venerable S-Class.

The interior carries over largely unchanged, but Mercedes has added chrome accents for the air vents on the B-pillars. In addition, the pillows in the back now have contrast stitching and Nappa leather piping. The rear seats should be slightly more comfortable after adding 0.2 inches of foam to the backrests.

Within the discreetly revised body is an upgraded battery with a usable capacity of 118.0 kilowatt-hours instead of the previous 108.4 kilowatt-hours. That should unlock a bit more range compared to the 2024 EQS, which the EPA has rated at 352 miles for the rear-wheel-drive EQS 450+. The all-wheel-drive EQS 450 and 580 models do 345 miles on a single charge. The least efficient of the lot is the AMG EQS, at only 305 miles.

The 2025 EQS can also put more juice back into its higher-capacity battery thanks to improved energy recuperation via new software for the regenerative braking system. Because you'll be using the brake discs less often than in an ICE car, the pads are automatically applied to the discs every now and then as a form of maintenance.

Mercedes will have the revised EQS on sale in the United States later this year, with pricing to be announced in due course. The outgoing model retails for $104,400 if you settle for the EQS 450+. Its all-wheel-drive sibling begins at $107,400 while the EQS 580 starts at $125,950. As for the AMG variant, the sporty one sets you back $147,550.

Accountants would argue that you're way better off buying a slightly used example of the large electric sedan. A recent study showed the EQS loses nearly half of its value after only 12 months. In just a year, it depreciates on average by approximately $65,143.