Over the past decades, the big three German luxury brands have injected an unhealthy amount of sportiness into even their most-relaxed models. Even German people movers have an overly stiff suspension and incredibly quick steering, offering buyers a sense of performance in a car they’ll be driving back and forth to work.

This stuff belongs on M cars and AMGs, yes, but for the rest of them, comfort and luxury should be the priority. Going by my few days behind the wheel of the CLE convertible, it seems Mercedes-Benz has yet to lose the plot.

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE450 Cabriolet Quick Specs Engine Turbocharged 3.0-liter Inline-Six Hybrid Transmission Nine-Speed Automatic Output 375 Horsepower / 369 Pound-Feet 0-60 MPH 4.7 Seconds Base Price / As-Tested Price $73,850 / $85,120

The CLE is a brand-new car in the Mercedes lineup, launched last year to fill the gap left by the discontinued C-Class and E-Class coupes. As such, it’s sized to fit between the two cars—not quite as big as an E-Class, but not quite as small as a C-Class. At 4,486 pounds, it’s no lightweight. But that doesn’t harm this car’s luxury intentions. And with 375 horsepower and 369 pound-feet on tap from the hybrid straight-six under the hood, there’s no shortage of forward thrust.

The CLE450 I tested puts power to the ground through a nine-speed automatic and standard 4Matic all-wheel drive. The 48-volt hybrid system is best appreciated in low-speed, stop-and-go situations. It delivers an instant punch of torque fill while the turbo spools. Climb the rev range and you’re treated to a linear, appropriate level of acceleration—it’s nothing particularly explosive, but considering this isn’t an AMG, it’s fitting.

That extra kick of electric power comes courtesy of an integrated starter-generator (ISG) sandwiched between the engine and the transmission, capable of 23 hp and 151 lb-ft on its own. Power arrives as smooth and unobtrusive as it was when I first experienced this powertrain back in 2019, behind the wheel of the then-new AMG E53 sedan. The only difference here is a strangely audible exhaust note coming from the rear of the CLE. I could understand the overstated tone if this were an AMG-badged car, but it’s not. And while straight-sixes usually produce nice sounds, this one sounded weirdly droney and unpleasant.

Brian Silvestro / Motor1

Pros: Luxurious Demeanor, Good Looks, Snappy Hybrid Drive.

At least the CLE looks good. From what I can tell, the front end shares more with the C-Class, while the rear borrows from the E-Class. Despite the mismatch of designs, it all comes together into a cohesive package with good proportions. The bright red cloth top wouldn’t be my first choice, but I’d definitely stick with the red leather interior, a $1,620 option. Visibility is good even with the top up thanks to the relatively large rear quarter glass, though the belt line is incredibly high, so don’t expect to be able to comfortably lean your elbow out the window.

Like every new Mercedes, the CLE’s cabin is a lovely space to spend time, with a minimalist dashboard design and a set of extremely comfortable, highly adjustable seats. Unfortunately, almost everything—including lumbar, bolster, and massage functions—is operated via the gigantic 11.9-inch portrait touchscreen. Even worse, the steering wheel controls are entirely touch-capacitive and require light swipes for things like volume and cruise control adjustments. Even the main volume rocker is touch-operated. A few more real buttons would be nice, Mercedes.

Brian Silvestro / Motor1 Brian Silvestro / Motor1

Where the CLE succeeds most is in its mission as a luxury cruiser. The steering feels smooth and light, while the suspension produces a soft and compliant ride. The brake pedal tuning makes it easy to bring the car to a linear, controlled stop, while the throttle encourages calm takeoffs. There’s no hint of sportiness here. It’s all geared toward a pleasant, laid-back experience meant for real, day-to-day driving scenarios. Exactly how it should be.

The only sporting intention you’ll find on the CLE450 is the Sport drive mode, which doesn’t change much aside from the throttle response. This is the type of car that encourages you to lay back and glide leisurely to your destination, massage seats on full blast. Sure, it’ll go fast and handle corners well enough, but it’s clear that’s not the point of this car, nor should it be.

While I haven’t driven the CLE’s main competitor, the BMW 4 Series convertible, I have driven the coupe variant. As a daily driver, I prefer the Benz’s general attitude and its stellar seats. It looks far nicer, too. But the BMW has a more logical interior layout that includes a real volume knob. And if you’re the type who likes to use your daily as an occasional fun car, the M440i has a far more characterful powertrain. If it were my only car, I’d probably have the BMW. But if I had a fun car for the weekends, I’d buy the Mercedes.

Brian Silvestro / Motor1

Cons: Touch-Capacitive Controls Are Bad, Engine Can Sound Weirdly Droney

The CLE450 starts at exactly $75,000 including destination. For that, you get a healthy amount of standard equipment, including a Burmester sound system, heated front seats, and the company’s nifty “Airscarf,” which pushes warm air onto the back of your neck through the seat, so you can enjoy an open-top experience even when it’s cold outside.

Our tester came with about 10 grand in options, including an Alpine Grey paint job ($1,750), a 360-degree surround view system ($600), 20-inch wheels ($850), a head-up display ($1,100), seat massaging ($950) and seat ventilation ($450). Of those, the seating upgrades are the only must-haves. During my time with the car, the seat ventilation was always on full blast; it’s a savior on hot, nice days when you just want to cruise with the top down.

The CLE convertible is proof luxury brands don’t have to lean into sportiness to move product. Delivering a supremely comfortable, pleasant driving experience can be equally impressive if it’s done right. And this car nails the brief for a reasonable price.

45 Photos Brian Silvestro / Motor1

Competitors