Lexus rolls into the 2023 SEMA Show with three customized SUVs. A highlight among them is the LX 600 Premium Lexus Associated Accessory Product (AAP) Build, which is an off-roader with loads of cool accessories.

This attractive Lexus LX 600 Premium is for people interested in paddle boarding. It wears a color-shifting Aquamarine body wrap that evokes how the water can change hues depending on how the light hits the surface. There's also a matte gray grille and black chrome trim for the windows and on the bumper.

Lexus LX600 Premium SEMA 2023

Lexus LX 600 Premium

The LX 600 rides on 33-inch Toyo Open Country A/T tires and 18-inch wheels. An awning extends from one side, and the trailer hitch holds a Yakima EXO OpenRange Deluxe camp kitchen that extends to become a cooktop, fridge, and sink. After a day in the water, this would be an excellent way to enjoy a meal, maybe with a freshly caught fish after a day of paddle boarding.

Lexus GX 550 Overtrail SEMA 2013 Lead

A mean-looking Lexus GX 550 wears a two-tone combination of Earth brown and black. It rides on black 18-inch wheels and 33-inch Toyo Open Country A/T tires wrap around them. Rock rails run along the sides, and there's an aluminum skid plate underneath the SUV. A roof rack with a ladder holds a pair of cargo cases and recovery boards. The rear window accessory panel holds equipment like two-gallon liquid containers and a shovel. Lexus doesn't touch the twin-turbo 3.4-liter V6 that makes 349 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque.

Lexus GX460 Premium For SEMA 2023

The company also brings a previous-gen GX 460 Premium AAP Build in an eye-catching Matte Yellow Saffron body wrap. This SUV has 34-inch Open Country A/T tires mounting to 18-inch wheels. For protection while off-roading, there are rock sliders and a front skid plate.

When you reach your destination in this rig, there's a 10-foot double hammock and a mounting stand. A 63-quart weatherproof fridge/freezer fits in the rear cargo area and has a mount to keep it secure. A 12-volt portable air compressor and recovery kit are also part of the extra equipment.

The 2024 Lexus GX inaugurated a new generation of the SUV. It features a boxy, more rugged look than the previous version and now rides on the body-on-frame GA-F platform. There's a standard full-time four-wheel-drive system and a lockable Torsen limited-slip center differential. The Overtrail versions also get a locking rear differential. While the one at SEMA is just a concept, the production-spec vehicle goes on sale in early 2024, and no pricing is available yet.

