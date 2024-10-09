Hurricane Milton is set to make landfall on the west coast of Florida on Wednesday night, with officials expecting huge amounts of damage and flooding. Evacuation orders have been issued for much of the coastline, meaning residents have left behind everything they can't take with them. In some cases, that includes very expensive supercars.

Videos published to TikTok give us a glimpse at the pricey luxury cars left behind by owners as the storm approaches. The clips show row after row of Aston Martins, Lamborghinis, Corvettes, Ferraris, G-Wagens, Porsches, and more stashed into parking garages and left to fend for themselves.

Most of the cars are the type you'd expect from the Florida car scene—new, exotic, and brightly painted. There are a couple of standouts we sincerely make it through the storm unscathed, namely the adorable Fiat 500 Jolly and the flame-painted C3 Corvette.

Parking garages elevated from sea level aren't the only ways supercar owners are attempting to protect their prized possessions. Another video published to TikTok shows a C8 Corvette owner wrapping their car in a giant plastic bag in attempt to keep it from taking on flood water. Nonsensical, or genius? Only time will tell.

Some owners aren't lucky enough to have access to garages. Samcrac on YouTube published a video yesterday showing them reorganizing their collection into a spot on their property far enough from trees, so that in the event of a tree falling, none of their cars are hit. But otherwise, they'll be subjected to the full force of the storm. We're praying that 599 makes it out alright.

It's not just supercars people are leaving behind. Owners who can't get their cars into storage or out of the area have resorted to parking their vehicles in other high-elevation places, such as bridges.

WVUE Fox 8 on Facebook shared an image of cars left parked on a bridge that connects St. Pete Beach to St. Petersburg. Meteorologist Craig Setzer shared another image to X (formerly Twitter) showing dozens of cars parked on the shoulder of a bridge in Pinellas County, where St. Petersburg resides.

Stay safe out there, folks.