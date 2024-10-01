Stellantis has extended its production pause for the Fiat 500 over low demand.

The company paused production over lackluster sales in September, but planned to resume on October 11.

Now, 500 production isn't set to resume until November 1.

Things aren't looking great for Stellantis. Sales for the company's Dodge and Jeep brands in America are cratering, and its overseas brands aren't doing much better. Adding to the bad news, Stellantis announced today it will extend its suspension of production for the all-electric Fiat 500 until November 1 over low demand.

The company originally stopped production of the 500 on September 12, planning to idle the car's Mirafiori, Italy plant for four weeks. Now, that stoppage has been extended by another three weeks.

The decision, Reuters reports, comes alongside a statement given to trade unions claiming the electric car market in Europe is "in deep trouble."

Despite the production halt, the Fiat 500 is far from dead. Stellantis plans to invest over $110 million into the car in the next two years, funding the development of a gas-powered hybrid version that'll arrive next year, reversing course on a purely electric lineup to account for waning demand.

For some context, Stellantis sold just 470 Fiat 500s in America in the first half of 2024. In 2012—its best year of sales—the company moved 46,999 examples of the last-gen 500. Even in 2020, after the car had been discontinued for North America, Stellantis still managed to sell 674 units.

The lack of demand makes sense, at least for the US. The 500e gets just 149 miles of range and starts at $34,095. It doesn't take a degree in mathematics to realize those numbers don't make sense for American car buyers. For the same price, you can buy an electric Hyundai Kona with way more space and 120 miles of extra range. The Fiat just isn't competitive.

Adding a gas-powered trim is a step in the right direction, but it might be too little, too late for Stellantis, judging by all the other bad news coming from the brand lately. Hopefully the company finds its way out of the hole it's dug for itself.