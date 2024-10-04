Did you know the Lexus LC500 is one of the worst-selling cars in America? It's true, Lexus has only sold 1,294 of them so far this year. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't go out and buy one (if you have the money). For 2025, Lexus is lightly updating its awesome, V-8-powered sports car.

The Lexus LC500 rolls into 2025 with modest updates and a slightly higher price tag. The sports car now starts at $100,425 with destination included—a modest increase of $625 over last year's model. The hybrid costs $103,575, and the convertible is the priciest of the group at $107,625.

Trim Price LC500 $100,425 LC500h $103,575 LC500 Convertible $107,625

There aren't a ton of changes to the LC lineup for 2025, but there are some updates worth pointing out. The biggest additions are the new underfloor braces, which increase rigidity. A new Iridium Silver paint job, meanwhile, is available across the LC lineup—a color borrowed from the IS sedan and RX SUV. And the hybrid gets a carbon fiber scuff plate with the Sport package.

Alongside that new Iridium paint job, the LC500 Convertible comes with your choice of red or blue roof options. That used to be exclusive to the Bespoke Build, but now those colors are available as standalone options.

Sadly, Lexus hasn't made any updates to the powertrain for 2025. Every LC500 gets the same naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V-8 engine as before making 471 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque. That'll get you to 60 miles per hour in 4.6 seconds and on to a top speed of 168 miles per hour. It's all paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Will these minor updates improve sales? Probably not. But the LC500 remains one of the last naturally aspirated V-8 touring cars. And that should be good enough.

