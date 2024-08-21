A wrecked Lexus LFA is currently listed on Copart.

It was previously featured in a YouTube video in which the owner said it would be repaired.



Copart lists an estimated retail value of $710,000.

It's not every day we see a Lexus LFA for sale. But it's a sad day when we find one available on Copart. This particular LFA doesn't look too bad, but given its rarity and carbon-fiber construction, it's not an inexpensive fix. In fact, it could cost half a million dollars to put this car back on the road. How do we know? This isn't the first time we've seen this silver LFA.

Back in March, this exact LFA was featured in a YouTube video from ThatDudeInBlue. The owner crashed it in January, photos of which ended up all over social media. The 11-minute clip takes us through the damage, which doesn't look that bad. The passenger door is obviously toast, and a new rear fascia is needed. The driver-side quarter panel also has a gash. It seems like a relatively easy fix.

All of those parts are carbon fiber and very expensive to replace. In the video, the owner says the door alone is $40,000. And the the quarter panel needs replacing as well. Beyond that, there's potential damage to mechanical systems. Among other things, the LFA's adjustable wing appears inoperative. And the exhaust is twisted up, too.

Per the video, the plan was to repair the car. The owner said the cost would likely be somewhere in the $400,000 to 500,000 range, but that's apparently not happening, since it's now on Copart awaiting an auction date. The car has different wheels from before, and the hood is missing. Side and mechanical damage is listed, and curiously, it doesn't have a key either. We aren't sure how long it's been with Copart, but a date of June 21 is mentioned in the Sale Information section as when it was last updated. Hopefully it hasn't been sitting outside with the interior and engine unprotected from the elements.

Despite the damage, Copart lists the estimated retail value at $710,000. Lexus only built 500 LFAs during its short production run; here's hoping someone steps in to save this one from becoming a very expensive parts car.

H/T to Trip for sending us the tip!