Automakers have released their sales data for the third quarter of 2024. At the top of the list are all the regulars: The Ford F-150, the Toyota Camry, the Chevrolet Silverado, and so on. But on the opposite end of the spectrum, there's a whole host of cars that simply aren't selling.

Not counting vehicles that have recently been discontinued or just went on sale in the last few months, there are dozens of cars and SUVs buyers simply aren't interested in. That includes options from brands that otherwise sell a ton of cars like Hyundai, Lexus, Toyota, and others.

Model 2024 Sales (Through Sept.) Hyundai Nexo 89 Units Toyota Mirai 346 Units Fiat 500 439 Units Genesis G90 1,017 Units Audi A7 1,040 Units Audi A8 1,232 Units Lexus LC 1,294 Units Lexus RC 1,370 Units BMW XM 1,385 Units BMW Z4 1,471 Units Mini Cooper 4-Door 1,549 Units Audi Q8 Sportback E-Tron 1,594 Units Lexus LS 1,706 Units Alfa Romeo Giulia 1,724 Units Subaru BRZ 2,323 Units

At the bottom of the list is the Hyundai Nexo. Granted, this is a niche hydrogen SUV available exclusively in California, but Hyundai has only sold 89 examples of the SUV so far this year. Second only to the Nexo is another hydrogen vehicle: The Toyota Mirai. Toyota has only sold 346 examples of the Mirai so far in 2024.

Fiat has had trouble moving the new 500 city car, with an abysmal 439 examples sold so far this year.

Barely cracking the 1,000-unit mark is the Genesis G90. Even with a relatively new redesign, Genesis has only sold 1,017 G90 sedans so far this year. Two other luxury sedans, the Audi A7 and A8, barely beat the Genesis with 1,040 and 1,232 units sold respectively.

Lexus, for its otherwise record-breaking year, still has some stinkers. The automaker has only sold 1,294 examples of the LC sports car, 1,370 examples of the RC coupe, and just 1,706 examples of the LS luxury sedan. There are rumors that all three of these cars could be discontinued soon.

BMW also cracks the bottom 15 with two slow-sellers in the Z4 and XM, Alfa Romeo simply can't get people to buy its Giulia sedan, and Subaru is struggling to move the BRZ sports car. And there are a handful other cars on this list that you might not have expected.