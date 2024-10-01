KW has introduced a coilover suspension kit for the Ferrari Testarossa.

The kit can be optioned with a hydraulic lift system, allowing drivers to raise the nose of their 1980s supercar on the fly.

The system starts at around $7,750, or around $10,000 if you want the optional hydraulic lift system.

Suspension technology in the 1980s wasn't nearly as sophisticated as it is today. Thanks to the power of modern computers and precision machining, engineers can deliver higher-quality shocks and springs than was ever imaginable even 20 years ago. That's why KW's new V3 coilover kit for the Ferrari Testarossa sounds so appealing to us.

The KW V3 Classic coilover suspension kit is the first such kit to be offered by KW for a classic Ferrari. Up until now, the German company only offered kits for modern Ferraris. If you wanted something for your vintage prancing horse, you had to go through KW's custom build department.

KW KW

The kit includes six dampers in total, two for the front and four for the back (each rear upright for the Testarossa had parallel springs and dampers, similar to its closest competitor, the Lamborghini Countach). In addition to higher cornering speeds, the kit promises better "handling, straight-line stability, and ride comfort," according to KW.

The suspension achieves this superior handling through KW's multi-valve tech. Each damper is made up of several valves, according to the company. This allows the damper to respond to high- and low-speed impacts independently, greatly improving handling and widening the damper's operating range.

KW

Better handling and ride comfort are only half the story, though. The biggest upgrade comes from an optional add-on for the V3s, a built-in hydraulic lift system that's fitted to the front dampers. It can raise the nose of the Testarossa by 1.77 inches with the push of a button and lowers automatically once the car reaches 40 miles per hour. Now owners have no excuse not to drive their cars anywhere and everywhere.

The coilovers are priced from €6,999 (around $7,750) before taxes and shipping costs. Tack on another €2,000 ($2,200) if you want the hydraulic lift equipment, too. Not cheap, but for high-quality, properly developed equipment meant for a Ferrari, we'd say it's reasonable. Sadly the V3 is only available for the Testarossa right now, so if you own a 512 TR or a 512 M, you're out of luck.