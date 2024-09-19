A six-wheeled Ferrari Testarossa was spotted on a flatbed in Dallas, Texas.

It's likely a new project from Gas Monkey Garage.

Last year, Gas Monkey Garage built a three-seat, roofless Testarossa EV for SEMA.

By definition, a true 6x6 is a six-wheeled vehicle with all axles getting power. That said, we doubt this wild Ferrari Testarossa has power at the front. Whether all four wheels at the back are driven, we don't know either. For the sake of simplicity—and because it sounds tremendously awesome—we'll call this ridiculous contraption a 6x6 Testarossa.

What exactly is going on here? We wish we had more answers, but what you see is pretty much what you get. Hvber.Media on Instagram caught this custom Ferrari on the back of a flatbed trailer in Dallas, Texas. It looks like a work-in-progress—front fenders are missing, and there's nothing covering the Ferrari's flat 12 engine, assuming there's even an engine stuffed in there. And at the very back, a massive diffuser looks unfinished.

We don't have any official information to go on, but we're pretty sure Dallas-based Gas Monkey Garage is behind it. Aside from the sighting in Dallas, Gas Monkey boss Richard Rawlings bought no less than five Testarossas last year, all used as movie cars for the film Infinite. Being movie cars, some were in rough shape and all were modified to at least some extent. If one were to build a bonkers six-wheeled Testarossa, having a bunch of beat-up ex-movie cars is a great way to start.

If that evidence isn't compelling enough, the tow rig seen in the Instagram video—a black/silver Ram pickup towing a three-axle flatbed with custom wheels—looks exactly like the one seen just this morning on the Gas Monkey Garage live camera outside the shop.

And for one last nail in the coffin, the Gas Monkey crew already built a crazy custom Testarossa from this collection. Last year they took a roofless three-seater EV called Testa to SEMA. Could this six-wheeler be their next Ferrari SEMA build? Only time will tell.

We have inquries out to Gas Monkey Garage to, hopefully, confirm all this. In the meantime, we're keeping our eyes peeled for more information.

H/T To Samuel / Hvber.Media for the video.