2024 is the 50th anniversary for the start of Lamborghini Countach production.

The first production 1974 Countach LP 400 went back to the factory for a special photo shoot.

Lamborghini released new photos from its media archives showing Countach production through the years.

Lamborghini started Countach production in March 1974, sending sleek wedge-shaped supercars down the assembly line for what would ultimately be a 16-year run. It was by no means a mass-produced vehicle—only 1,999 were built during that time. But that number belies the tremendous impact it had on the entire motoring world. And it all started with the green 1974 Countach seen here, the very first off the line.

To celebrate the occasion, Lamborghini brought the LP 400 model back to where it was born. The same line in the same Sant'Agata Bolognese location is still active, though things look a bit different today. The company also released vintage photos of the Countach production line through the years, showing LP 500s and LP 5000s being assembled. The later models account for a vast majority of total Countach production.

Lamborghini

Lamborghini even took the time to stage a photo shoot with its modern-day flagship supercar, the Revuelto. While much has certainly changed in the motoring world, both cars still feature V-12 power. And they're both supremely green.

“We are proud to still be producing our super sports car models in the place where the Countach was created,” said Lamborghini Chief Manufacturing Officer Ranieri Niccoli. “Production has radically changed since then and there was a marked transformation of many aspects starting with the production of the Countach right through to today's models."

Lamborghini Lamborghini

The original LP 400 was built from 1974 through 1978, and stands out for its lack of fender extensions. Those arrived for the LP 400S, designed to accommodate the steamroller-spec Pirelli tires mounted on the now iconic phone dialer wheels. It was built from 1978 through 1982, at which point the LP 5000S entered the scene. It looks virtually identical to the LP400 S, but the V-12 was punched up to 4.8 liters. The 5000S Quattrovalvole followed from 1985 through 1988, bringing an even bigger engine and more power to the supercar. The Countach ended in 1990 with the 25th Anniversary model, of which 658 were built.

"Today our production is very different from 1974," said Niccoli. "But it retains the best aspects and brings together the manual skills of our operators and the best available technologies, giving rise to the so-called Manifattura Lamborghini Next Level."