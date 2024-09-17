An IIHS report says drivers using partial automation are often more distracted behind the wheel.

29 drivers were evaluated in two vehicles with Level 2 assists.

Out of 14 automakers, nearly all received poor IIHS ratings for their driver monitoring systems.

As more vehicles offer advanced driver assists for speed and steering, it appears more drivers are using the tech to engage in tasks not related to driving. That's the opinion of researchers from the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS), who conducted a study with 29 people over several years. They determined drivers engaged in distracting activities 30 percent more when the assists were activated.

The vehicles used for the study were a 2017 Volvo S90 with Pilot Assist and a 2020 Tesla Model 3 With Autopilot. IIHS notes that the Volvo was updated twice during the study to make improvements to the system. Both require drivers to keep their hands on the wheel at all times.

As for what constitutes distracting activities, the report specifically calls out things like grooming, eating, and using a cell phone, all of which require some form of manual activity. Moreover, as drivers grew accustomed to the system, the distractions increased. Over time, many drivers also learned the frequency of alert systems and how to appease them just enough to prevent escalating warnings.

Armed with this information, the IIHS believes automakers should go further on alerts and consequences so drivers stay focused on driving.

"These results are a good reminder of the way people learn," said IIHS President David Harkey. "If you train them to think that paying attention means nudging the steering wheel every few seconds, then that’s exactly what they’ll do. In both these studies, drivers adapted their behavior to engage in distracting activities. This demonstrates why partial automation systems need more robust safeguards to prevent misuse."

Earlier this year, IIHS evaluated several automakers for how their assist systems monitor and alert drivers. Out of 14 systems, only Lexus earned an acceptable rating. Two received marginal scores, while the rest ranked poor.

"Some drivers may feel that partial automation makes long drives easier, but there is little evidence it makes driving safer," Harkey explained. "As many high-profile crashes have illustrated, it can introduce new risks when systems lack the appropriate safeguards."