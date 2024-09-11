A 2017 Ford Fiesta ST with 2,600 miles is up for auction on Cars & Bids.

The car is located in southeast Michigan.

It's listed as original and unmodified, save for a window tint.

The Ford Fiesta ST is a neat little hot hatchback, but it's not a rare car. Designed first and foremost to be an economical everyday vehicle, it's not something you'd expect to find parked in a driveway. That's especially true with the ST's performance upgrades, but this one wasn't exercised very often. It only has 2,600 miles on the odometer, which averages out to just under 400 miles per year. And now it's for sale.

Listed recently at Cars & Bids, this Fiesta is located in southeast Michigan. Judging by the photos, it certainly looks like a low-mile machine. According to the monroney label it has a Magnetic gray finish with a charcoal black interior, which further includes contrast stitching for the ST. Black 17-inch wheels are the only factory option, though the auction mentions an aftermarket window tint in the mix. Otherwise, it's blissfully original.

Cars & Bids Cars & Bids

The only eyebrow-raiser comes from photos of the undercarriage, where we see some heavy oxidation. That's not uncommon for cars driven during Michigan winters, but with only 2,600 miles on the clock, one figures it spent most of its life parked in a garage. The seller—who bought the Fiesta ST in May 2024—says it sat outside under a carport for a few years. Frankly, we'd love to know this car's backstory. With A low 20,000 sticker price back in the day, these were relatively affordable runabouts that generally had the pee driven out of them. How did this one end up outside under a carport?

Of course, Ford dropped the Fiesta (and all cars except the Mustang) from its lineup years ago. To refresh your memory, the ST had a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder making 197 horsepower, turning the front wheels through a six-speed manual. Paired with suspension upgrades, it certainly checked all the boxes for a proper hot hatchback.

The Fiesta exited the US market in 2019 but endured globally until 2023, when Ford ended the entire lineup after a 47-year production run.