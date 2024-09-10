NHTSA has opened an investigation into newer Jeep Wrangler and Gladiators for reports of underhood fires.

The agency is looking into 781,000 vehicles from the 2021-2023 model years.

Some reported fires occurred on vehicles with relatively few miles.

According to NHTSA's summary, its Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) has received nine reports of fires, one report of an injury, and multiple field reports alleging fires are starting in the engine compartment. The majority of the reports say the fires started with the ignition off.

NHSTA contacted Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and learned from the automaker that fires have been starting in the power steering pump connector of newer Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator vehicles. This part in the front of the car on the passenger side coincides with the reported location of the fires in many of the reports filed with the ODI.

The ODI is performing its preliminary evaluation of the cause, scope, and frequency of the alleged issue, but there isn't a recall yet. According to Reuters, the automaker is cooperating with the investigation, which notes that some of the alleged incidents happened to vehicles with relatively low miles, like at 1,758 and 1,900 miles.

The agency's new investigation into Jeep arrived a day after FCA had to recall 1.2 million Ram pickups due to potential problems with the stability control system.