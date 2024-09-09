FCA recalled 1.2 million current-generation Ram 1500 pickup trucks.

A software problem could cause the stability control system to fail.

This is the 44th recall from FCA through early September 2024.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) just announced one of the largest recalls of the year, affecting 1,227,808 Ram 1500 pickup trucks. A software glitch could cause the stability control system to unintentionally deactivate, which violates federal law. Recall documents make no mention of accidents or injuries resulting from a system failure.

The problem only affects current-generation Ram 1500 trucks from 2019, and 2021 through 2024. The issue is a software glitch relating to the anti-lock braking system. Documents describe it as a "control module software malfunction" in the anti-lock system that can unexpectedly disable stability control. If this happens, drivers should see any number of warning lights on the dash for anti-lock or stability control, adaptive cruise, or forward collision alert systems.

Suffice it to say, losing stability control on a full-size pickup at the wrong time could result in a sketchy situation for drivers. Fortunately, the fix is very simple. Ram dealers will install new software for the anti-lock control module to update the system, in theory eliminating the conflict that disables the stability control. Dealer notification for the recall and affected vehicles will begin on September 12. Specific owner notification will commence around October 3.

This is the 44th recall issued by FCA so far this year. Ford still leads all automakers at 46 recalls through early September, but both companies are virtually tied for the total number of recalled vehicles. With this software glitch, FCA now has 3,897,071 vehicles affected by recalls versus 3,964,484 from Ford. That said, Tesla has more recalled vehicles than both Detroit brands at 4,411,725. Two of Tesla's 10 recalls this year have been for over a million vehicles, with the biggest coming at the end of January.