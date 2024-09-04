The Nissan Frontier is more expensive than before, now starting at $33,560.

The mid-size truck comes with more standard equipment and expanded bed-length options.

The 2025 Frontier goes on sale later this summer.

Nissan updated the Frontier for 2025, adding more standard equipment across the range. That extra kit comes at a cost, though, as the 2025 Frontier is more expensive than the 2024 model across the entire lineup. The Frontier will start at $33,560 for the entry-level King Cab S 4x2 pickup, $1,540 more than before.

The Frontier now comes standard with a telescopic steering wheel, a sliding rear window, and a sunglasses holder in the overhead console. The truck’s towing capacity is also up by 500 pounds to 7,150, as it continues to use a 3.8-liter V-6 engine making the same 310 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque.

Model 2025 Price (w/dest.) 2024 Price (w/dest.) Frontier S King Cab 4x2 $33,560 $32,020 Frontier SV King Cab 4x2 $35,900 $34,720 Frontier S King Cab 4x4 $36,560 $35,220 Frontier SV King Cab 4x4 $39,200 $37,920

Frontier SV grades and higher get a larger 12.3-inch infotainment for 2025, which adds wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. The trims also have a six-way power driver’s seat that now features two-way power lumbar support.

Model 2025 Price (w/dest.) 2024 Price (w/dest.) Frontier S Crew Cab 4x2 $34,960 $33,320 Frontier SV Crew Cab 4x2 $37,300 $36,120 Frontier S Crew Cab 4x4 $37,960 $36,310 Frontier Pro-4X Crew Cab 4x2 $39,980 $38,550 Frontier SV Crew Cab 4x4 $40,600 $39,120 Frontier Pro-4X Crew Cab 4x4 $43,280 $41,550 Frontier SL Crew Cab 4x2 $43,320 $41,890 Frontier SL Crew Cab 4x4 $46,620 $44,890

The SV has standard 17-inch wheels, while Pro-X, Pro-4X, and SL trims have a four-way passenger seat. Nissan also expanded the long-wheel-base, six-foot bed option to include Pro-4X and SL trims alongside the SV for 2025, which is an extra $500 regardless of the grade. It goes on sale later this summer.