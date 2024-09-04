- The Nissan Frontier is more expensive than before, now starting at $33,560.
- The mid-size truck comes with more standard equipment and expanded bed-length options.
- The 2025 Frontier goes on sale later this summer.
Nissan updated the Frontier for 2025, adding more standard equipment across the range. That extra kit comes at a cost, though, as the 2025 Frontier is more expensive than the 2024 model across the entire lineup. The Frontier will start at $33,560 for the entry-level King Cab S 4x2 pickup, $1,540 more than before.
The Frontier now comes standard with a telescopic steering wheel, a sliding rear window, and a sunglasses holder in the overhead console. The truck’s towing capacity is also up by 500 pounds to 7,150, as it continues to use a 3.8-liter V-6 engine making the same 310 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque.
|Model
|2025 Price (w/dest.)
|2024 Price (w/dest.)
|Frontier S King Cab 4x2
|$33,560
|$32,020
|Frontier SV King Cab 4x2
|$35,900
|$34,720
|Frontier S King Cab 4x4
|$36,560
|$35,220
|Frontier SV King Cab 4x4
|$39,200
|$37,920
Frontier SV grades and higher get a larger 12.3-inch infotainment for 2025, which adds wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. The trims also have a six-way power driver’s seat that now features two-way power lumbar support.
|Model
|2025 Price (w/dest.)
|2024 Price (w/dest.)
|Frontier S Crew Cab 4x2
|$34,960
|$33,320
|Frontier SV Crew Cab 4x2
|$37,300
|$36,120
|Frontier S Crew Cab 4x4
|$37,960
|$36,310
|Frontier Pro-4X Crew Cab 4x2
|$39,980
|$38,550
|Frontier SV Crew Cab 4x4
|$40,600
|$39,120
|Frontier Pro-4X Crew Cab 4x4
|$43,280
|$41,550
|Frontier SL Crew Cab 4x2
|$43,320
|$41,890
|Frontier SL Crew Cab 4x4
|$46,620
|$44,890
The SV has standard 17-inch wheels, while Pro-X, Pro-4X, and SL trims have a four-way passenger seat. Nissan also expanded the long-wheel-base, six-foot bed option to include Pro-4X and SL trims alongside the SV for 2025, which is an extra $500 regardless of the grade. It goes on sale later this summer.
Source: Nissan