The Nissan Altima SR VC-Turbo is canceled for 2025.

The sole engine for all Altima trims is now the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder.

A new SV Special Edition package is available, bringing higher-spec features and sporty looks to the lower-grade trim.

The Nissan Altima heads into the 2025 model year with just one engine. The turbocharged 2.0-liter variable-compression (VC) four-cylinder is gone, taking the 248-horsepower Altima SR VC-Turbo trim with it. The Maxima ended production in 2023, which means Nissan's flagship sedan is now the Altima SL with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder under the hood.

In all-wheel-drive guise, it makes 182 hp and 178 pound-feet of torque. Opting for front wheel drive gives you a bit more power—188 hp and 180 lb-ft. It's not exactly a barnstormer, but it is pretty good on gas. Lower-level S and SV trims have EPA mileage ratings of 27 mpg city, 39 highway, and 32 combined with front wheel drive. Going all-paw drops those numbers to 26/36/30, still not bad in the dwindling sedan segment.

Nissan

Why did Nissan axe the VC turbo? A reason wasn't given in the automaker's 2025 Altima announcement, but we suspect a combination of reliability and slow sales are factors. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched an investigation into Nissan's VC engine in December 2023 after a slathering of failures were reported. We contacted Nissan for comment, and we'll be sure to update this post if new information becomes available.

To ease the pain of the SR VC-Turbo's demise, Nissan added an SV Special Edition package to the 2025 Altima lineup. The package brings numerous upgrades to the lower-priced SV range, including a 12.3-inch center touchscreen, wireless phone charging, dual-zone climate control, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. Visually speaking, the Special Edition gains a moonroof, rear spoiler, faux carbon fiber trim on the center console, and black 17-inch wheels.

Are we seeing the beginning of the end for the long-running Altima? Nothing has been confirmed, but Automotive News reports the sedan will be canceled at the end of the 2026 model year.