With 141,160 units delivered in the first half of 2024, the Rogue is the best-selling Nissan in the United States by a significant margin. With the model year changeover, the popular crossover gets an expanded lineup to include a Rock Creek edition. Targeting outdoorsy people, the new trim level takes after the namesake version offered for the bigger Pathfinder.

Don't expect portal axles or other extreme upgrades since the Rock Creek has modest improvements for when you're going off the beaten path. Those 17-inch satin black wheels come wrapped in 235/65 R17 Falken Wild Peak all-terrain tires. The standard all-wheel-drive system fitted to this new Rogue flavor comes along with Hill Descent Control for a smooth ride when you're going down steep inclines by maintaining a steady speed.

To sweeten the pot, Nissan throws in an Off-Road View mode that works at speeds of up to 12 mph. Its role is to help you avoid obstacles that would otherwise be harder to spot while tackling tough terrain. This piece of kit is included as standard and is exclusive to the Rock Creek, which also has additional tweaks. These vary from a glossy black grille and side mirror caps to Lava Red accents and a tubular roof rack. Body colors are limited to Everest White, Super Black, Boulder Gray, and this attractive Baja Storm.

Stepping inside, the $36,810 Rogue Rock Creek comes with water-repellent leatherette upholstery and more of those Lava Red accents, plus piano black for the dashboard trim. Heated front seats are standard, and so is the 12-volt power outlet in the cargo area.

The $800 Premium Package adds all sorts of niceties, such as a heated steering wheel, a wireless charging pad, and a four-way adjustable passenger seat. You also get a power liftgate, LED interior accent lighting, and a memory function for the mirrors and driver's seat.

Beyond the Rock Creek, the 2025 Rogue adds optional ProPILOT Assist 2.1 on the SL and Platinum, enabling hands-off operation in single-lane freeway operation. When active, the system can take care of acceleration, steering, and braking. The same two trim levels now use a fancier around-view monitor system with 3D rotation, so it should be easier to maneuver the vehicle in a tight space.

If the $3,200 Technology Package reserved for the SL and Platinum is added, the Rogue becomes the first Nissan sold in the US with a "see-through" hood. This package also brings a Front Wide View camera angle with a 176-degree view.

Regardless of trim, all Rouge models rely on the 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with 201 horsepower and 225 pound-feet of torque. The three-cylinder mill uses variable compression ratio tech and sends power to the front wheels or both axles via a CVT.

Model Price (with destination and handling included) Rogue S FWD $30,620 Rogue SV FWD $32,360 Rogue SL FWD $37,480 Rogue Platinum FWD $40,910 Rogue S AWD $32,020 Rogue SV AWD $33,760 Rogue Rock Creek AWD $36,810 Rogue SL AWD $38,880 Rogue Platinum AWD $42,310

2025 Nissan Rogue Rock Creek

35 Photos Nissan