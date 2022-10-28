Listen to this article

Honda first revealed the new Civic Type R in July, but it didn’t dish out all the details. More information would come a month later when the automaker announced its horsepower and torque numbers, but pricing remained a mystery until now. The 2023 Civic Type R will start at $43,990 (the price includes the $1,095 destination charge), and the car begins arriving at dealers today.

Customers will get Honda’s most powerful model ever sold in America for that price. The car’s 2.0-liter turbocharged engine produces 315 horsepower (235 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque. That’s an increase of 9 and 15, respectively, over the outgoing model. A six-speed manual transmission is the only available gearbox.

Gallery: 2023 Honda Civic Type R

39 Photos

The new Civic Type R is slightly larger than the model it replaces, growing in length and width. Honda also retuned the car’s suspension to make it more streetable, though it will still perform on the track. The new Type R now holds the production front-wheel-drive record at Suzuka, besting the previous-generation car by 0.8 seconds.

Model Price (incl. $1,095 destination charge) 2023 Honda Civic Type R $43,990

The Type R receives a unique visual identity, wearing a more aggressive front-end design with revised corner intakes and a mesh grille. Subtle fender flares and sills dress up the side, while the rear diffuser houses the triple exhaust tips. It’s a noticeable upgrade in style over the standard model. Inside, Honda only offers the Civic Type R with a black interior and red contrast stitching. However, the automaker also installed a new R+ drive mode and an enhanced LogR datalogger that measures real-time performance metrics.

The car is available in five colors, with Sonic Gray Pearl, Championship White, and Boost Blue Pearl requiring an extra $395. The two free colors are Crystal Black Pearl and Rallye Red. Other upgrades include 19-inch forged alloy wheels at $3,100, a carbon-fiber wing for $2,250, and a $400 Alcantara steering wheel. Matte-black 19-inch wheels are standard.

Mamadou Diallo, vice president of sales at American Honda, said that the Type R is “the perfect capstone” to the 11th-generation Civic lineup. The previous Type R had a starting price at just under $39,000, with the 2023 model costing about $5,000 more than before.