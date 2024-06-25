Since Volkswagen introduced the refreshed Mk8.5 Golf earlier this year, we've been awaiting the hotter Golf R. And it's finally here. VW has already detailed the model's revamped engine, which has more power than ever, but we have even more information about the changes coming to the 2025 hatchback and wagon.

The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine now makes 329 horsepower, 14 hp more than before, and 310 pound-feet of torque. The extra power propels the hatchback to 62 miles per hour in 4.6 seconds, according to VW. It has all-wheel drive and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with torque vectoring. Top speed is 167 miles per hour with the optional Performance Package, making it the fastest Volkswagen alongside the Arteon R Shooting Brake. Go without the package, and top speed is limited to 155 mph.

The Golf R features new LED Plus headlights that frame the illuminated badge, which is now standard equipment. The newly designed front bumper has aerodynamic elements, including brake cooling, which VW finishes in high-gloss black. At the back, LED taillights are standard. There's also a black diffuser and quad tailpipes.

Eighteen-inch Jerez wheels are standard on the Golf R. An optional Performance Package adds a large roof spoiler, 19-inch wheels, a G-meter, a GPS lap timer, and two new drive modes—Special and Drift, 19-inch Estoril wheels, a G-meter, and a GPS lap timer. VW tailored the pack's Special driving mode to the Nürburgring so the car could better handle the track's undulations.

Interior updates include a 12.9-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster with VW's Digital Cockpit Pro. The gauges feature special Golf R details. The cabin also gets redesigned, illuminated volume control and temperature sliders.

Europeans will get to enjoy the Golf R Black Edition, which comes with darkened VW badges and R logos, black calipers, black 19-inch Estoril wheels, and black tailpipe trim. The model's optional IQ.Light LED matrix headlights and the Performance pack are standard on the special edition. The automaker also offers a new 19-inch Warmenau forged wheel that's 17.6 pounds lighter per rim compared to a similar alloy one.

Volkswagen hasn't yet released specific details about the Golf R for the United States. The revamped hatchback and wagon, the latter of which isn't coming Stateside, will start pre-sales in Europe in June, with other markets following.

VW said the car would go on sale in Germany at a lower price tag, but it's unclear if the US will also get the discount. The 2024 Golf R with the manual costs $46,890 to start (including a $1,225 destination charge), which is going away for 2025. The automatic-equipped Golf R costs $47,690 for 2024.