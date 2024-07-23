Honda revealed the facelifted Civic earlier this year, but the Si was absent from that announcement. Now we have full details on what the performance trim has to offer for 2025. That includes pricing, which is a bit more than last year.

It's just a bit though. The base price is $31,045, including Honda's $1,095 destination charge. That's an increase of $850, and you get the refreshed styling that brings a new fascia with a hex-pattern grille to the mix. The Si gets new taillights that have a darker appearance compared to the standard Civic, and it rides on new Si-specific 18-inch wheels. Also new for 2025 is a set of optional summer tires from the factory, though you'll have to pay an extra $300 to get them.

The interior is largely the same, though Honda points out a new 10.2-inch digital instrument display. It features an integrated shift light, and Google built-in is now part of the Si's standard-issue software suite. Heated seats are also standard, but the bigger news is what you can't see. New supports for the lower B-pillar and rear door sill increase the car's rigidity, and the suspension is retuned to make the most of it. Honda calls it the most rigid Si ever, with better driving dynamics and enhanced ride comfort.

The Si is also the only way to get a Civic with a manual, save for the considerably more expensive Type R. The powertrain soldiers on with 200 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque from the turbocharged 1.5-liter engine, which is now exclusive to the Si with the arrival of the Civic Hybrid.

"The best only get better at Honda, and this year we're taking Civic to an even higher level with our new 2025 Civic hybrid and now an even more desirable Civic Si," said Jessika Laudermilk, assistant vice president of Honda Auto Sales. "Civic Si is a performance icon in the sport compact segment, and the 2025 Civic Si continues that legacy as the most fun-to-drive Si we've ever offered to our customers."

Look for the 2025 Civic Si to reach dealerships in August.