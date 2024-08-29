In case you need more proof that modern cars are massive, here's a BMW X3 with 22-inch wheels from the factory. The newly launched M Performance Parts catalog for the luxury crossover includes huge alloys that honestly don't seem overkill. That's mainly because the latest X3 is barely compact anymore, stretching 187.2 inches long and 75.6 inches wide. It's actually quite larger than a first-gen X5.

Although you can see M badges from just about every angle, along with a quad exhaust system, this isn't an X3 M. It's an M Performance version, which going forward goes by the name of M50 rather than the old M40i. Aside from those XXL-sized matte black wheels, the new X3 gets a surprisingly large roof spoiler made from polyurethane. That's frankly a bit too much for a crossover but can be painted in the same color as the body to better blend in.

The M50 will be the king of the hill for the fourth-generation X3 since BMW has no intentions of coming out with a full-fat M variant. These M Performance Parts might trick the untrained eye into believing it's the real deal since there are a lot of goodies. A front splitter is available for the first time, featuring a three-part layout and a glossy black finish. Carbon fiber is used extensively, including the side mirror caps, rear diffuser, and even the fuel filler cap.

This latest X3 has big shoes to fill considering the previous-generation model was BMW's best-selling model in 2023 after racking up 350,000 sales. Those seeking an extra layer of customization beyond what the regular configurator offers should know M Performance Parts extend inside as well. There's everything from floor mats and stainless-steel pedals to anodized aluminum door lock pins and an Alcantara-wrapped key case.

There aren't any actual performance upgrades or at least tweaks to the suspension or brakes. Those side decals won't make the X3 go any faster, nor will the aramid antenna. These M Performance Parts are all show without any extra go, so the inline-six still has 393 horsepower and 428 pound-feet of torque. The turbocharged 3.0-liter engine enables the M50 version to reach 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and do 155 mph.

BMW will launch the new X3 in the last quarter of the year. Pricing for the M50 starts at $65,275 before options and M Performance Parts.

2025 BMW X3 with M Performance Parts

18 Photos BMW