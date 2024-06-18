BMW has been busy updating the 2 Series, M3, and other models this year. It's now introducing the 2025 X3 in two trims, featuring new hybrid powertrains, the brand's latest infotainment setup, and a fresh exterior design. The new X3 goes on sale in the United States later this year.

It'll be available in the entry-level X3 30 xDrive or top-spec X3 M50 xDrive trims. Neither car includes the "i" designation in its name, as BMW now reserves the letter for its all-electric models.

The X3 30 xDrive uses the automaker's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, making 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. That's more than the outgoing model with the non-hybrid engine. However, it hits 60 miles per hour in the same 6.0 seconds and reaches a 130-mph top speed.

The X3 M50 xDrive packs the electrified 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine. It produces 393 hp and 428 lb-ft of torque, propelling the crossover to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds, equal to the outgoing X3 M40i. It's electronically limited to 155 mph with the optional performance tires, or 130 with the base all-seasons. All-wheel drive is standard on both trims, and BMW's eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission is the only available gearbox.

The updated powertrains hide underneath an all-new exterior design that's bigger than its predecessor while featuring the same 112.8-inch wheelbase. The new X3 is 1.3 inches longer and 1.1 inches wider while being 1.0 inch lower in height, measuring 187.2 inches long, 75.6 inches wide, and 65.4 inches tall.

The X3's new design includes larger kidney grilles with vertical and diagonal bars on the X3 30 trim. L-shaped indicators in the new headlights serve as the vehicle's daytime running lights, side markers, and turn signals, while full LED headlights are available. At the back, BMW tucks the tailpipes into the rear apron on the entry-level model. Nineteen-inch alloy rims are standard on the X3 30, with 20- and 21-inch options available.

Trim Engine Horsepower Torque Price (w/ dest.) X3 30 xDrive Turbo 2.0L I4, 48-V Hybrid 255 295 $50,675 X3 M50 xDrive Turbo 3.0L I6, 48-V Hybrid 393 428 $65,275

The X3 M50 has 20-inch alloy wheels, M-specific kidney grilles with horizontal bars, M Sport brakes, and quad tailpipes. The brand's illuminated grille is also standard on the trim, while performance goodies include the Adaptive M Sport suspension, variable sport steering, and the M Sport rear differential.

Inside, the X3 gets the BMW curved Display and BMW's iDrive 9 infotainment system, which the automaker first launched on the 2024 BMW X1. There are a bunch of new features, like QuickSelect, which allows convenient access to a driver's most-used functions without having to dig through sub-menus. Cargo space measures 31.5 cubic feet, which grows to 67.1 with the rear seats folded down. The X3 can also tow up to 4,850 pounds with the optional trailer hitch.

Newly designed adjustable heated sports seats and a flat-bottom steering wheel are also standard in the new crossover. The seats are available in three colors, while a M Veganza/Alcantara combination is optional. BMW is also making its woven fabric instrument panel available on the X3 for the first time in 2025.

2025 BMW X3 30 xDrive

BMW will offer 10 exterior colors for the M50 xDrive, one solid color and nine metallic, and 11 metallic shades for the X3 30 xDrive, including a new color called Dune Grey metallic. Customers will also have over 15 BMW Individual paint finishes available.

The entry-level 2025 X3 30 xDrive starts at $50,675, including a $1,175 destination charge. BMW prices the sportier X3 M50 xDrive starting at $65,275. That's $780 and $2,380 more than their outgoing 2024 model year counterparts, respectively.

BMW will build the 2025 X3 at its Spartanburg, South Carolina, factory. It'll go on sale in America in the fourth quarter of 2024.