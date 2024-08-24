The Ford Mustang GTD is set to be one of the coolest cars of 2025. Final testing of the coupe, revealed at Monterey last year, is well underway, with engineers doing lap after lap at the Nürburgring. It looks and sounds excellent.

The CarSpyMedia YouTube channel caught a duo of Mustang GTD prototypes wheeling around the Nordschleife during a recent industry test pool session. Neither car seems to be holding anything back, with both looking incredibly quick through some of the faster sections of the track.

This isn't the first time we've seen the GTD at the Nürburgring. Back in early June, we saw a black-painted mule carving up the tarmac in a similarly aggressive fashion. There have been a few notable changes this time around though, most notably the exhaust. The big squared-off tips have been replaced by smaller, circle-shaped openings, likely to silence the 5.2-liter supercharged V-8, which, according to Ford, will make over 800 horsepower.

The blue car, which made its first appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this year, is still rocking its stickers from the hillclimb event. In some shots, the car is wearing a different trunk lid that looks like bare carbon.

Whether it's the blue car or the black car, there's no denying the GTD's excellent sounds. Thanks to the quieter exhaust, it's easy to hear the supercharger whine coming from under the hood. The rear-mounted dual-clutch transaxle and race car-inspired pushrod suspension means it's very capable, too.

There's no word on when or if Ford will attempt to set a Nürburgring lap time with the Mustang GTD. We wouldn't be surprised to see it break the seven-minute barrier, considering all of its impressive gear.