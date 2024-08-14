BMW M Adaptive Suspension is optional on some models but the hardware is always there.

Selecting the option unlocks the software to use it.

It can be purchased like a normal option, or added later through the automaker's ConnectedDrive app as a subscription or one-time purchase.



Technically speaking, BMW's M Adaptive Suspension isn't a subscription service. But it can be. Or it can be a regular option you pay for when you buy a new Bimmer. Or you can buy it later, if you feel the need a better suspension system in your car. Confused? Don't worry, we were too.

This rabbit hole stemmed from a post on Reddit talking about BMW Slovenija offering M Adaptive Suspension for 30 Euros per month as a subscription. BMW's model lineup and offerings are a bit different in Europe versus the US, so we asked the automaker about suspensions and subscriptions for folks in North America. The answer we got from a company spokesperson was both surprising and interesting.

"Adaptive Suspension is available through the Connected Drive store in the US, but a subscription isn’t 'required.' It’s still available as a factory option, but through the store it can be added to certain cars that weren’t optioned that way originally. Customers can try it out for a month at no charge, and if they like it they can opt for a monthly or yearly subscription if they wish or simply buy it outright for a one-time $500 charge. To be clear, a monthly subscription isn’t “required” to use the feature.

In short, if you buy a BMW that has M Adaptive Suspension as an option ... you already have it. The cost of the equipment was already baked into the vehicle's price. Checking the option box just unlocks the software so you can use it.

With this in mind, we spent some time perusing BMW's online configurator. M Adaptive Suspension in standard on most performance-focused models, but on the base 3 Series it's part of the $1,050 Dynamic Handling Package. The same package is $1,500 on the base 4 Series, or $2,450 for the Z4. As for SUVs, you'll pay $2,000 to have it with the M Sport package on the X1, $2,500 for the X2, or $2,750 with the X5.

Those packages add other features along with the upgraded suspension. But, BMW is still charging buyers for lines of software code to use something already installed. Even if you forego those packages and simply opt for the one-time $500 purchase, you're still paying for something you technically already have.

Either way, it's a reminder that automakers are diving ever deeper into the world of paywalls every day.