Rimac will unveil a new vehicle during Monterey Car Week.

It's unclear if this car is a version of the Nevera or something new.

Teaser posts on Rimac's Instagram page suggest it will be unlike any model that has come before.

Radical. That's what Rimac calling its model to be unveiled at Monterey Car Week. We don't know yet whether it will be an extreme version of the Nevera or a brand-new hypercar, but we certainly won't have to wait long before we find out.

Rimac recently shared a teaser image of what's to come on Instagram. In fact, the 'gram account has been cleaned out of prior posts specifically for this particular debut. In addition to the image, a strange countdown started on the Croatian manufacturer's website.

Extreme and "Radical"

The teaser photo shown on Rimac's social profiles is certainly interesting, as it shows a portion of the car's front end. The profile of the nose appears to be similar to that of the Nevera, although the shape of the splitter and the protruding green aerodynamic element appear quite different compared to the production hypercar.

Text accompanying the post emphasizes and capitalizes the word radical, implying that is at least part of the name for this particular vehicle. How radical are we talking here? One might say a radical Rimac is one with a combustion engine, though we doubt it's anything like that. We don't think this is some track variant, either. Last year, Rimac set all kinds of records with the Nevara, including a Nürburgring time nearly under seven minutes. As it was, the car beat the previous EV record by 20 seconds. Sure, there's always room for a hardcore track version. But the Nevera is pretty hardcore already.

A second teaser from Rimac shows a big fixed spoiler. It comes with a very curious message: Think you know Rimac? Think again. Maybe there is some kind of combustion happening here. Ultimately, we're as curious as you are regarding this machine.

Counting Down the Debut

The plot thickens with Rimac's official website. We mentioned a countdown had begun, but it's not clicking off seconds until the reveal. It's clicking off pixels from a digital rendering of the new car, as seen from the top.

The countdown on the Rimac website

As the hours pass, the car will come into focus. It's already taking shape, so the official unveiling will likely take place soon.

It won't be easy for Rimac to improve on the formula of the Nevera. The electric hypercar has four motors and a total output of 1,914 horsepower. But in the extravagant world of ultra-powerful, ultra-expensive performance machines, we've learned to expect the unexpected.