Acura is planning second EV to follow the ZDX SUV that debuted last year.



The company says it will be a "segment-defying sport utility vehicle" with "performance" cues.



This SUV will be built in Ohio and use a new dedicated EV platform for the first time.

Last year at The Quail in Monterey, Acura showed off its sharp ZDX electric SUV for the first time. And it teased an electric sports car ripe with NSX cues. This year, though, the company has another electric vehicle taking center stage in Monterey—but for now, much of it remains a mystery.

A single teaser image previews the back end of what looks like a pretty sleek vehicle. The taillight design is unique; it forgoes the typical triangular taillights found on most current Acura models for a flowy light bar that extends the width of the trunk lid. An Acura wordmark sits just underneath it, and the vehicle wears a blue paint job.

Acura confirmed this will be the automaker’s first SUV built in Ohio using the company's new dedicated EV platform. So, it sounds like no Ultium underneath. This likely won’t be the subcompact ADX, so our next best guess is something on the ultra-premium side—maybe even an SUV "coupe," something currently missing from the brand’s lineup. Acura uses the word "performance" to describe the concept, and says it previews a "segment-defying sport utility vehicle."

Details beyond that are pretty slim. But, we’ll know exactly what this concept is when Monterey Car Week kicks off beginning on Monday, August 12. Acura will display this concept on the lawn at The Quail on Friday, August 16. We’ll be there—so stay tuned for more details.