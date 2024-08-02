The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is investigating all model years of the Dodge Journey for a disturbing issue. The door locks and windows may not function properly, preventing people inside from getting out. Tragically, there is one report of a crash resulting in a fatal fire where a person was trapped inside.

At this time, no recalls have been issued for the problem. NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) opened an initial investigation in May 2023 after receiving a report of the aforementioned crash. During the investigation, six additional reports of occupants being trapped were found. None of those resulted in injuries.

2020 Dodge Journey

Over a year later, the investigation continues and has now been upgraded. On August 1, ODI announced it is conducting an engineering analysis to further evaluate the vehicle and what might happen to the locks and windows during a thermal event such as a fire. Apparently, sufficient evidence was found to warrant a deeper look.

If a problem is found, NHTSA documents state there are 992,643 Dodge Journeys that could be affected. It goes back to the beginning of production in 2009 and runs through the final model year in 2020. Front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive models are included.

NHTSA is also investigating the Journey for possible failures in models with backup cameras installed. There are 26 reported incidents of failing cameras from 2018 through 2020 model-year vehicles. A total of 226,249 Journeys are potentially affected if a systemic problem is found.

Dodge ended production of the Journey in 2020 as part of the automaker's focus on performance models. The mid-size crossover was available in two-row or three-row seating configurations and offered a choice of four-cylinder or V-6 power. In its final model year, it was only fitted with a 173-horsepower 2.4-liter engine connected to a four-speed automatic transmission.