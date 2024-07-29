More than two years after receiving a recall notice for a fire risk, Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid owners are once again being advised to park their minivans outside. The latest recall states a fire could still occur from flaws in the battery pack. A previous software fix was "not effective" in solving the issue, which is now expanded to include Pacificas from 2017 through the 2021 model year.

The latest recall (73B per Chrysler) states that several vans have experienced fires after having the previous recall (Z11) performed. The problem stems from the high-voltage battery pack, which could have a folded or torn a node tab. According to the recall, this could create a lithium by-product over time. But that alone isn't the issue. There's a "second unidentified factor" that, along with the lithium by-product, could cause an internal short. Generally speaking, a short circuit within a high-voltage vehicle battery pack is bad.

There are 15,950 Pacifica PHEVs now under recall from 2017-2018. Chrysler issued a separate recall (72B) for another 3,606 models from 2019-2021, though the problem is the same. All total, 19,556 Pacificas in the US are at risk for fire that could occur at any time, even with the ignition off.

The previous fix was an update to the Pacifica's software, monitoring the battery for possible conditions leading to a fire. Additionally, vehicles under the recall were inspected and had battery packs replaced if deemed necessary. The initial recall in 2022 identified 12 fires potentially related to this battery issue. Since then, seven additional fires have occurred in Pacificas that had the fix. The automaker isn't aware of any accidents as a result of the issue, but four injuries have been reported.

The new fix will be revised software that, in theory, catches potential problems the previous update missed. Technicians will also inspect and replace batteries as needed. Chrysler will begin direct owner notification of the recall on September 6. Until then, Pacifica PHEV owners from 2017-2021 are advised to park outside and away from structures.