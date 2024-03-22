Stellantis is issuing a voluntary recall for certain 2018-2021 Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 sedans due to an issue with their side curtain airbag inflators. The automaker discovered that some of the modules could rupture and send shrapnel into the vehicle, injuring occupants.

The recall affects 284,982 sedans, but Stellantis believes the issue exists in less than one percent of the vehicles. However, it will urge owners to fix the problem as soon as possible.

This new recall is not related to the previously recalled Takata airbags. These new inflators use a different design and propellant.

The automaker has a remedy ready to go, and it is already stockpiling parts so dealers can quickly service the vehicles. Technicians will replace the module with one built outside the suspected defect period, which was from July 5, 2018, to May 19, 2021.

Stellantis began investigating the issue on February 17, 2023. By February 2024, it had learned of five customer assistance records related to the inflators and, on March 7, initiated a voluntary safety recall. The company said it is unaware of any accidents or injuries related to the problem.

Moisture introduced during the manufacturing process may cause corrosion inside the inflators, leading to stress cracks that may rupture during inflation. All five occurrences happened in vehicles where the interior temperatures exceeded 120 degrees Fahrenheit.