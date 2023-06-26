Not a single week goes by on the Motor1.com pages without sharing all kinds of interesting Ford Mustang-related content. No big Mustang news can be found on the first day of the last week in June 2023 through, and we decided to kick it off with a modified sixth-generation Mustang. In the video attached at the top of this page, you can witness the pony car unleash all its potential on the Autobahn and hit a respectable top speed.

But what do we have here? This is a Mustang GT S550 with the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8. Some people believe the V6 from this generation delivers almost the full Mustang experience, but others find even the 5.0 underpowered. Roush offers a solution if you want to add more oomph to the engine and it comes in the form of a supercharger kit with several hardware and software modifications.

The tuning firm’s Stage 3 supercharger package boosts the V8’s output from the factory 421 horsepower (310 kilowatts) and 400 pound-feet (542 Newton-meters) of torque to 750 hp (552 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of twist. Roush offers the kit for both the three-pedal and automatic transmission configurations of the Mustang GT. This particular car has the six-speed manual gearbox plus and a section of the Autobahn with no speed restrictions at its disposal.

The eight-minute clip shows the yellow pony performing different runs and sprints on the German highway where the traffic was light this time. Speeds of well above 124 miles per hour (200 kilometers per hour) are of no trouble for the sports car and the highest velocity we saw in the video was around 170 mph (273 kph).

Roush’s tuning package for the Mustang S550 also features a full body kit and a modified suspension, plus an upgraded cooling system for the engine. It also comes with a set of 20-inch wheels, a quad exhaust pipe setup at the back, and interior touches.