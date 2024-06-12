Following the reveal of the lightly updated 2 Series, BMW is showing off the 2025 M2. The headline figure is a 20-horsepower bump up to 473 hp, putting the small coupe on par with the manual M3 and M4. But, the Motor1 staff is more excited about the M2's new, all-silver wheels.

For too long we have lived under the tyranny of black, gray, and diamond-cut wheel designs. The M2 was no exception, but for 2025, the coupe gets an all-silver alloy option, which looks quite fetching. It's the same wheel available for the recently face-lifted M3 and M4, as well.

The engine is the same twin-turbo 3.0-liter used across many M cars, and while power increases, torque remains the same. It's 406 pound-feet for the six-speed manual model and 443 lb-ft for the eight-speed automatic. BMW also says it altered the throttle mapping for this engine for quicker response. The extra power is good for a 0.1-second trim of the M2's 0-60 mph times—4.1 seconds for the manual and 3.9 for the automatic.

BMW didn't change any of the bodywork of the new M2, but for 2025, the color palette expands, and the badging and exhaust tips are now black. Inside, you get BMW's latest infotainment, iDrive 8.5, a new flat-bottom steering wheel, and optional red accents for the standard sport seats. The carbon buckets are also now a standalone option, rather than being packaged in the expensive Carbon Fiber package.

Production starts in August, and the base price rises from $64,195 to $66,075. A healthy increase for what is ultimately a minimally tweaked car, yet still a deal when you consider a 2025 M3 costs $11,100 more. Plus, you really can't put a price on silver wheels. Can you?