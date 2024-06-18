The annual American-Made index from Cars.com is out, and once again, we see Honda prominently featured in the top 10. Tesla holds station at the very top with the Model Y, inheriting the crown of the most American-made vehicle of all. Honda comes second with the Passport, but it's the Ridgeline that stands out. At number six overall on the list, it has the distinction of being the most American-made pickup truck.

That might come as a shock to some pickup truck fans, but the story doesn't end there. The two best-selling trucks in the United States—the Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado—aren't even close to the Ridgeline when it comes to being a true made-in-the-USA vehicle. For a segment ruled by Detroit-based manufacturers, the results of the study are eye-opening.

What does made in the USA mean in this instance? It's not just about where a vehicle is built or the location of the automaker's headquarters. Cars.com says its American-Made index is determined by five categories: parts content, origin for the engine, origin for the transmission, assembly location, and US workforce involved in the manufacturing process. Honda builds the Ridgeline at its large facility in Lincoln, Alabama, alongside the Pilot, Passport, and Odyssey, all of which landed in the top 20 as most American-made. The plant also builds the Ridgeline's engine.

As for Detroit-based companies, Jeep holds the distinction of having the highest ranking with the Gladiator. The Wrangler-derived midsize truck is just behind the Ridgeline in eighth place. The Ram Classic checks in at number 19, with the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon claiming 23rd and 24th. The current-generation Ram 1500 lands in 43rd place.

You need to jump way down the list to find the best-selling trucks in America. The Ford F-150 is number 58 on the list, curiously ranking just below its electric counterpart, the F-150 Lightning. The Chevrolet Silverado barely makes the list in 89th spot, just ahead of its GMC Sierra twin in 90th. Still, it's better than the Ford Maverick and Ranger. Neither Blue Oval pickup ranked on the list.

Cars.com only tabulates the top 100 out of 401 vehicles evaluated, so making the list still means a ranking in the top 25 percent. But it's certainly interesting to see just one model from a traditional Detroit-based company featured among the 10 most American-made vehicles, pickup trucks or otherwise.