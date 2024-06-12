When a pickup truck, van, or SUV built for overlanding is not spacious enough, you step up to an RV. But what if you need something even bigger to fit the extended family? This is where Torsus comes in. The Czech company specializing in off-road buses has unveiled the new Praetorian TG3 with some jaw-dropping technical specifications.

Its latest go-anywhere behemoth gets a heavy-duty 4x4 setup with three differential locks. The ludicrous bus now features air suspension at both axles where there are 19.5-inch disc brakes. We're being told the 35-seat mastodont can climb 65-percent inclines and ford waters as deep as 2.2 feet. There are even dedicated off-road and low-range modes in case the going gets tough and you need to get the bus out of a sticky situation.

At the heart of the Torsus Praetorian TG3 is a six-cylinder diesel supplied by MAN. The 6.9-liter unit sends 290 horsepower and a mountain-moving 845 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels via a 12-speed transmission by ZF. The adventurous bus rides on meaty Michelin XZL 365/80 R20 tires and offers 13.7 inches of ground clearance. With 28-degree approach, 22-degree departure, and 41-degree breakover angles, the outrageous bus is impressively competent off the beaten path.

It's worth noting the ramp angles apply to the second-generation bus that had leaf springs at the rear when the TG2 came out in 2021. Its successor, the TG3, also has a newly developed air suspension assembly installed at the front, between the chassis and the superstructure. These changes make the supersized off-roader more comfortable and easier to control on a bumpy road.

As you can imagine, it's a huge vehicle. It stretches at a stately 28.5 feet long and 8.3 feet wide. Torsus quotes a maximum permissible weight of more than 29,500 pounds and a strengthened MAN chassis. Also new is an optional 12-metric-ton, 98-foot-long winch.

The third-generation model comes with no fewer than 14 seating configurations, including the 34+1 layout. Pricing in Europe starts at €225,831, which works out to nearly $243,000 at current exchange rates.