Before the Ferrari Testarossa there was the 512 BB. Debuting in 1973, it was the first road-going Ferrari to have a mid-engine layout. It also had the distinction of replacing the iconic Daytona, and to buy one in excellent condition today would set you back around $270,000. This 1980 model isn't in excellent shape, but after 28 years it's finally taking steps in the right direction.

This forgotten Ferrari is the subject of the latest project from the WD Detailing crew on YouTube, and we'd be lying if we said we weren't a bit jealous. Cleaning up seriously cruddy cars can be a chore, but laying your hands on a 512 BB isn't something that happens every day. Just 2,323 were built, and none were originally sold in the US, meaning this is a rare Prancing Horse. This particular 512 BB has done 19,309 miles, but none of those came in the 21st century. It's been parked since 1996.

According to the video, the current owner bought this Ferrari at an auction in Georgia along with a Lamborghini Miura. The 512 was enjoyed for a bit, then life and family things happened and the car was parked. Months became years, then decades—it's not the first time we've heard this story.

It is, however, the first time we've heard it with a classic Ferrari. Judging by its condition in the barn, we'd say it hasn't been completely untouched for all those years, and it's certainly filthy. It's also infested with mice, as evidenced by the massive nest found in the 5.0-liter flat-12 engine. The interior is also amess with mouse poo and mold, but through the magic of timelapse, we see the car come back to life. Sadly, no amount of cleaning can fix the damaged front fascia, but hey, it's a start.

Days of work are condensed into this 37-minute video, and we're treated to a gloriously red Ferrari at the end. The single-stage paint polished up to a brilliant shine, and though the tan interior shows a bit of age, at least it's clean. There was no attempt to fire up the engine—that'll come after a much-needed trip to a mechanic. But this Ferrari is well on its way to prancing down the highway after a very long slumber.