The latest creation from Specialty Vehicle Engineering is a 1,000-horsepower Chevrolet Corvette C8. The Yenko/SC is one of the coolest tuner Corvettes yet, powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.2-liter LT2 V-8 engine with some serious upgrades.

In addition to the two 58-millimeter water-cooled turbochargers, the V-8 in the Yenko/SC gets a forged steel crankshaft, forged H-beam rods, forged aluminum pistons, and a proprietary camshaft. A custom intake manifold, an ARP high-strength head, CNC ported high-flow cylinder heads, custom valve covers, an upgraded fuel system, and a custom tune help the LT2 make 1,000 hp. SVE also upgrades the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox to handle the extra power.

Gallery: Yenko/SC Corvette C8

4 Photos

Inside, the builder embroiders the SYC logo on the headrests and the floor mats. The company offers the 1,000-hp Corvette in coupe and convertible forms, available in any factory Corvette color. SVE offers nine color choices for the SYC graphics and a tenth carbon-fiber option.

The Yenko-badged brake calipers come in red as standard, but customers can pick an optional color, while SVE caps off the upgraded powertrain with unique exhaust tips in silver or black. There are also three styles of staggered 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels in various finishes.

SVE is making just 10 units of its Yenko/SC Corvette for the 2024 model year. It plans to increase production to 50 cars in 2025. We've reached out to inquire about pricing, and we'll be sure to update this article when we hear back. We suspect it won't be cheap.