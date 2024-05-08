The Huracan has been sold out for about 12 months even though production isn't ending until later this year. The STJ introduced last month represents the supercar's epilogue and the last Volkswagen Group model to rock a naturally aspirated V-10 engine, following the Audi R8's demise. A new baby Lambo supercar will premiere in the second half of 2024 with a hybrid powertrain.

Sant'Agata Bolognese shared the news in a document about Q1 2024 results. Autocar was able to obtain more details from the company's sales and marketing boss Federico Foschini. The Huracan replacement will premiere in August with a plug-in hybrid system based around a V-8. Instead of being borrowed from other VW Group brands such as Porsche or Audi, the eight-cylinder engine is an in-house effort.

Last year, Francesco Scardaoni, Asia-Pacific region director, said the Raging Bull is making so much money it can afford to develop the car on its own. Sadly, the 5.2-liter FSI engine is going away as part of a wider VW Group effort to downsize and meet stricter emissions regulations. It's unclear how related the electrified powertrain will be to the new Urus SE, which also uses a plug-in hybrid V8.

Whatever the case may be, Foschini argues a PHEV V8 is objectively better than an ICE V8:

"The package itself is much better than a normal ICE car. There are characteristics that you cannot achieve if you don't have an electric motor [such as active torque vectoring]; it gives you the opportunity to leverage even more on the potential of the engine."

There have been some juicy reports about the new combustion engine. Rumor has it the V-8's turbochargers won't kick in until 7,000 rpm. The eight-cylinder mill apparently has a 10,000-rpm redline and works with an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic borrowed from the Revuelto. The Huracan replacement is likely to be a bit bigger to accommodate the extra hardware commanded by the PHEV setup.

Per tradition, Lamborghini has confirmed it has a fighting bull's name lined up for the new supercar. Last month, the Italian exotic marque filed a trademark for "Temerario" with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). However, we were unable to find a connection to a Spanish fighting bull.

With the Huracan successor, Lamborghini will finish electrifying its lineup. The Revuelto is a V-12 plug-in hybrid while the Urus SE replaces the old Urus S and Urus Performance with their pure V-8 setup. Come 2028, the Lanzador is going to be the firm’s first-ever EV and the fourth member of the lineup. A completely electric second-generation Urus has already been confirmed for a 2029 release. The Revuelto will continue into the early 2030s. In the meantime, the company’s flagship is sold out for the next couple of years.