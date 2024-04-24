Leave it to Lamborghini to make a plug-in hybrid SUV exciting. The new Urus SE is an electrified version of the company's best-selling model, now with more power and speed. Although a PHEV setup typically implies a downsized engine, that's not the case here. The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 is sticking around, supplemented by an electric motor.

Housed within the eight-speed automatic transmission, the e-motor produces 189 horsepower and 356 pound-feet of torque. The gasoline engine is rated at a substantial 612 hp and 590 lb-ft. Combined, the two deliver a total system output of 789 hp at 6,000 rpm and a mountain-moving 701 lb-ft from 1,750 rpm.

2025 Lamborghini Urus SE

Compared to the Urus S, the new SE is 0.1 seconds quicker to 62 mph, completing the task in 3.4 seconds. It's worth noting the Performante remains the quickest of the Urus range, at 3.3 seconds. This new raging bull reaches 124 mph in 11.4 seconds, or 1.1 second before the gas-only version, and even 0.1 seconds before the spicy Urus Performante. Flat out, it can do 194 mph, making it a tiny bit faster than both V-8-only flavors.

The Urus SE comes with a 25.7-kWh lithium-ion battery mounted below the cargo floor, good for over 37 miles of pure electric range. Driven in EV mode, the SUV tops out at 81 mph. After that, the V-8 automatically kicks in. Lamborghini goes as far as to say emissions are down by 80 percent compared to the pure ICE model.

With the plug-in hybrid, Lamborghini takes the opportunity to give the SUV a nip and tuck. Those updated matrix LED headlights now have a daytime running light signature that takes after a bull's tail, or so we're told. There are some discreet tweaks to the front section with design elements derived from the Revuelto supercar. The rear apparently takes after the Gallardo, and increases downforce by 35 percent compared to the Urus S.

Lambo will sell the electrified SUV with new 23-inch wheels, over 100 body color options, and 47 interior themes. If none of them tickle your fancy, there's also the Ad Personam program for one-off builds ... provided your bank account can handle it. The Urus SE comes with a pair of 12.3-inch screens and four new selectable modes: EV Drive, Hybrid, Performance, and Recharge. These are on top of the usual Strada, Sport, Corsa, Neve, Sabbia, and Terra.

We're wondering whether a similar V-8 PHEV setup is also planned for the Huracan replacement coming later this year. We already know Lamborghini is retiring the V-10, with plans to downsize going forward.

As for the Urus, Lamborghini has already confirmed the second-generation model will be strictly an EV when it launches in 2029. So if you want a gas-powered exotic SUV from the legendary Italian brand, get your order in now.