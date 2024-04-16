Rezvani is dipping a toe into the world of retro-themed Porsches. No, you can't buy a 911-shaped supercar with weird options like smokescreens or pepper spray dispensers. But you can have a 992-generation 911 reskinned with retro-themed body panels and punched up with performance upgrades. Say hello to the Rezvani Retro RR1, available in three versions with power ranging from 550 to 750 horsepower.

Regardless of the version you choose, all RR1s get a new carbon fiber body that draws on the 935 Kremer race cars from the late 1970s, evident with the new front fascia. But Rezvani offers an interesting take on the slant nose hood with narrow rectangular headlights replacing the iconic ovals, looking similar to those on the Taycan. Further back, the flared rear haunches blend into a fixed wing that tugs on our 1970s heartstrings. Turbofan-style wheels wrap up a package that, to our eyes, looks pretty damn good.

Gallery: Rezvani Retro RR1

10 Photos

As for the bones, Rezvani buyers can choose between the 911 Carrera S, the GT3, or the Turbo S. The RR1 550 is the entry point, so named because the Carrera's boosted 3.0-liter engine gets 550 hp for track use, or 520 hp on the street. The RR 565 is built from the GT3 and gets unspecified tweaks to its 4.0-liter flat-six for 535 hp on the street, or 565 at the track. And then there's the RR1 750 making—you guessed it—750 hp in track tune. Street versions only have 715 hp to work with, putting power down through the Turbo's standard all-wheel-drive system.

Optional upgrades for all versions include suspension, brakes, roll cages, racing harnesses, and lightweight polycarbonate windows. You can also opt for a custom retro livery for the exterior, but the options add up quickly. Check every box and you'll add $25,450 to the final price.

Speaking of which, Rezvani lists the starting price for the RR1 at $149,000. That's not including the donor chassis, of course. Each example is made to order, and the buyer has to supply the car. Moreover, the company says that's an introductory price that will go up after the first five orders are placed. Total production will be capped at 50 units and Rezvani already has conversions underway with deliveries planned later this year.