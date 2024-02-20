It's been nearly 10 years since Rezvani first hit the scene with a vehicle called the Beast. The latest Beast is radically different from the original, and not just because it's based on a C8 Chevrolet Corvette. Whereas most supercars have options like aero packages or upgraded materials for the interior, Rezvani will give you gas masks, electrified door handles, armor plating, and yes, a smoke screen system.

You're likely familiar with features like this in Rezvani's other offerings, notably the Tank and Vengeance. But this is a small, two-seat, carbon-fiber supercar. You can order it as a normal car if you want – prices start at $485,000. But honestly, if you're spending that much, who wouldn't pay an extra $45,000 for the 007 Package? As the name suggests, it's full of goodies you'd expect to find in a James Bond movie.

Here's what the laundry list of options for the 2024 Rezvani Beast includes:

Military Run-flat Tires

Thermal Night Vision System

Electromagnetic Pulse Protection

Smoke Screen System

First Aid Kit

Hypothermia Kit

Pepper Spray Dispenser

Magnetic Dead Bolts

Electrified Door Handles

Lights/Siren/Horn Upgrades

Strobe Lights

Intercom System

Gas Masks

Explosive Device Detection (optional)

We had to know more about these systems in a supercar, so we chatted with Cynthia Karimi at Rezvani Motors about it. For the record, she says these items are legal in a vehicle. But if you go mucking about with smoke screens at the mall parking lot or shoot pepper spray at Cars & Coffee, you're probably going to get in trouble.

"They’re self-defense so they’re not on continuously," she explained. "Of course, you don’t want to goof off, use them inappropriately. Security-featured cars are more prominent than not. They just don't look like this."

Some items like first-aid kits or upgraded lights are easy to comprehend on a small supercar, but how does one fit smoke screens and pepper spray dispensers into something Corvette-sized? Karimi didn't share complete details, but clever packaging plays a big role. Rezvani does all the work in-house, and since each car is built-to-order, customization is always possible.

"There’s a little bit of installation to them," said Karimi. "For example, the smoke screen is tied to the exhaust system; a special formula is injected into the exhaust, and at the push of a button, the client is able to activate the smoke screen and hopefully lose a tracker."

Controlling all these features is a bank of buttons that Rezvani generally installs above the rearview mirror, though buyers can opt to have them positioned somewhere else. For that matter, specific options can be chosen if the buyer doesn't want the entirety of the 007 Package. However, Karimi says Rezvani clients typically want everything.

That includes armor, which isn't part of the 007 Package but is available for an extra $55,000. For that, you get B4 ballistics protection courtesy of composite armor installed all around the car under its carbon fiber body, and windows that are an inch thick. The upfit adds 350 pounds to the Beast, which honestly isn't as much as we were expecting.

"The body and the tub are very lightweight, so when you add the armor, which is made of composite materials, you don’t feel that much weight," said Karimi. "And you achieve the goal of adding that protective layer to yourself."

Only 20 Rezvani Beasts will be built, and if you've already done the basic math, you know they aren't cheap. With the $45,000 007 Package and $55,000 armor upgrade added in, this car costs $585,000 – enough to buy two Porsche 911 Turbo S models for weekend fun and a Corvette Z06 to serve as your daily driver. But that's not stopping buyers from getting in line. Rezvani tells us production is underway and a few have already been sold, including at least one Beast equipped with the 007 Package.

So if you come upon a sleek supercar with shades of C8 Corvette styling and Rezvani branding, take our advice: Give the driver some space. Lots of space.