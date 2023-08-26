Porsche is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the 911 with a pair of limited-edition sneakers. A collaboration between Porsche Lifestyle Group and Puma, the sneakers commemorate classic and modern versions of the 911 and will launch with a special pre-sale event on September 5.

The Retro Sneaker is inspired by the classic narrow, flat silhouette of the 1972 Porsche 911 S 2.5. Finished in suede overlays, it features smooth leather underlays and tongue with red stitching. Decked out in a light blue color, it includes the starting number 56, which pays tribute to one of the historic cars from that era.

Gallery: 2024 Porsche 911 S/T

50 Photos

A woven label on the shoe's tongue replicates the grill badge of the Porsche 911 S/T, bearing the 60 Years of Porsche 911 logo in black and white. That emblem also adorns the brown leather hang tag attached to the shoe. Only 1,972 pairs of the Retro Sneaker will be produced, with each pair individually numbered.

The new limited edition 2024 Porsche 911 S/T takes its inspiration from the 1972 model of the car. Likewise, the Heritage Sneaker has a more modern profile inspired by the Retro Sneaker. Finished in a blue/gray hue, the smooth leather shoe is based on the exterior color of the 911 S/T anniversary car, while the shoe lining picks up the cognac-brown tone of the interior.

The starting number 63 references the year the Porsche 911 was born, as does the total run of the Heritage Sneaker, in which only 1,963 pairs will be made. It also features the 60 Years of Porsche 911 logo in color on the hang tag, which is made from the same leather as the exterior part of the shoe.

The new 911 S/T is a lightweight version of the current 992 with components borrowed from the GT3 RS and GT3 Touring. It starts at $291,650 before options. Porsche has not announced prices for the Retro and Heritage sneakers. However, the shoes will launch on September 5 with a pre-sale event at the Porsche pop-up store at the IAA Mobility in Munich.