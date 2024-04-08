It's been just four days since Toyota last teased the upcoming 4Runner with confirmation the new truck will get a roll-down rear window. Now, we know the highly anticipated SUV is getting a hardcore Trailhunter off-road trim.

A teaser image released by Toyota on Monday shows a close-up of the new 4Runner sporting a "Trailhunter" badge. On the newly revealed Tacoma, this trim sports a host of high-end off-roading upgrades, including 2.5-inch Old Man Emu forged monotube shocks with remote reservoirs, 33-inch Goodyear all-terrain tires, extra ground clearance, reinforced recovery points, skid plates, and a steel rear bumper. Like the outgoing model, it's clear Toyota understands its 4Runner customers will be going off road.

The new 4Runner, now in its sixth generation, is expected to ride on Toyota's TGNA-F truck platform, which underpins virtually every truck and SUV the company sells right now, including the Tacoma, the Sequoia, the Tundra, the Land Cruiser, and Lexus models like the GX and LX.

Though Toyota has yet to confirm any technical specs for the upcoming 4Runner, we suspect it'll share most of its drivetrain options with the Tacoma. The 4Runner will likely get turbocharged four-cylinder power as standard, and hybrid assistance as an option. That means anywhere from 220 horsepower for the base motor to 326 hp with all of the hybrid bits attached.

Just like the outgoing model, we expect the new 4Runner to come available in a variety of different trims with numerous equipment levels, ranging from a base SR5-badged truck all the way to the top-level, ultra-capable TRD Pro. The current 2023 model starts at $41,850 including destination; we expect the 2025 4Runner to be slightly more expensive, slotting under the bigger $57,445 Land Cruiser in Toyota's lineup.

With a full debut scheduled for tomorrow, April 9, we won't have to wait much longer until the 4Runner is fully revealed. Stay tuned.