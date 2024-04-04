Exactly a week after Toyota dropped the first teaser of the new 4Runner, the automaker is revealing a bit more of the upcoming truck. In an image and video released today, Toyota showed off the 4Runner's roll-down rear window, one of the SUV's signature features. The automaker also confirmed the 4Runner's debut next Tuesday, April 9.

 

The sixth-generation 4Runner replaces its predecessor after 15 years on sale. That's ancient in automotive terms, but the 4Runner has enjoyed a U.S. sales surge that began in 2014 and peaked in 2021. Even last year's 109,951 U.S. sales, down from the 2021 peak of 144,469 units, exceeded first model-year sales. That's all but unheard of in the auto industry. 

Get the Motor1 Newsletter
Sign Up Today

Like the new Land Cruiser, Tacoma, Tundra, Sequoia, and Lexus GX and LX, the sixth-generation 4Runner will ride on Toyota's TGNA-F truck platform. As ever, it will be a body-on-frame beast, and it should slot in underneath the new Land Cruiser in Toyota's off-road lineup. 

We suspect that the 4Runner will share its powertrains with the new Tacoma pickup. That means a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine as a base, with a hybrid drivetrain a possible future option. In the base Tacoma this engine makes 220 horsepower, while in most other models it gets bumped up to 278 hp. The hybrid i-Force Max powertrain offers up 326 hp from the same engine paired with an electric motor.

Gallery: 2025 Toyota 4Runner Rendering

2025 Toyota 4Runner Rendering
5 Photos
2025 Toyota 4Runner Rendering 2025 Toyota 4Runner Rendering 2025 Toyota 4Runner Rendering 2025 Toyota 4Runner Rendering 2025 Toyota 4Runner Rendering

You can bet the new 4Runner will be offered in a variety of trims, from base SR5 to luxurious Limited, and off-roader favorites like the TRD Pro. Like all of Toyota's newest trucks, the 4Runner will get a thoroughly modernized interior and all the tech expected in a 2025-model-year car. 

More On the New 4Runner

new toyota 4runner teaser image The New Toyota 4Runner Shows Its Back End for the First Time
2025 toyota 4runner price horsepower details 2025 Toyota 4Runner: Everything We Know
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com