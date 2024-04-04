Exactly a week after Toyota dropped the first teaser of the new 4Runner, the automaker is revealing a bit more of the upcoming truck. In an image and video released today, Toyota showed off the 4Runner's roll-down rear window, one of the SUV's signature features. The automaker also confirmed the 4Runner's debut next Tuesday, April 9.

The sixth-generation 4Runner replaces its predecessor after 15 years on sale. That's ancient in automotive terms, but the 4Runner has enjoyed a U.S. sales surge that began in 2014 and peaked in 2021. Even last year's 109,951 U.S. sales, down from the 2021 peak of 144,469 units, exceeded first model-year sales. That's all but unheard of in the auto industry.

Like the new Land Cruiser, Tacoma, Tundra, Sequoia, and Lexus GX and LX, the sixth-generation 4Runner will ride on Toyota's TGNA-F truck platform. As ever, it will be a body-on-frame beast, and it should slot in underneath the new Land Cruiser in Toyota's off-road lineup.

We suspect that the 4Runner will share its powertrains with the new Tacoma pickup. That means a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine as a base, with a hybrid drivetrain a possible future option. In the base Tacoma this engine makes 220 horsepower, while in most other models it gets bumped up to 278 hp. The hybrid i-Force Max powertrain offers up 326 hp from the same engine paired with an electric motor.

You can bet the new 4Runner will be offered in a variety of trims, from base SR5 to luxurious Limited, and off-roader favorites like the TRD Pro. Like all of Toyota's newest trucks, the 4Runner will get a thoroughly modernized interior and all the tech expected in a 2025-model-year car.