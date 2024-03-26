Later this year, Land Rover will launch the new, high-performance Defender Octa. It’ll be the most powerful Defender ever, but we don’t know the model’s specific output yet. The company did reveal that the off-road SUV will pack a twin-turbocharged, mild-hybrid V-8 engine.

The new Defender could electrify the 518-horsepower 5.0-liter V-8 already offered in the model. However, last year, Land Rover did add mild-hybrid technology to its twin-turbo 4.4-liter V-8 in the Range Rover SV, cranking output to 606 hp.

Regardless of powertrain specifics, the Defender will keep everything neat and comfy with its 6D Dynamics hydraulic interlinked air suspension. It can keep the Octa at “a near-level stance during acceleration, braking, and cornering on-road.” It’ll also have Brembo brakes.

The Defender Octa will stand out from other variants with diamond-inspired badges inside and out. The badge on the exterior signature graphic panel features a gloss-black diamond on a machined and sandblasted titanium disc. Inside, photos reveal a red, illuminated diamond badge at the base of the steering wheel.

Land Rover will host the Octa’s full reveal sometime later this year. It’s also encouraging interested buyers to contact their Defender retailer now if they want one from the first batch.

Nearly a year ago, Jaguar Land Rover announced a major rebranding. It switched its name to JLR, launched a new badge, and announced it’d turn Defender, Discovery, and Range Rover into distinct brands. The SUVs will continue to wear honorary Land Rover badging, but unique models like the Octa could be a good first start at distinguishing the Defender brand from its siblings.