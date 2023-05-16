The current-generation Range Rover isn't old by any means, but that's not stopping Land Rover from upping the power for 2024. Climb behind the wheel of a Range Rover SV and you can now command over 600 horsepower under your right foot.

Specifically, the 2024 Range Rover gains mild-hybrid tech for its 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8, but the big news is a new 606-hp V8 option that's exclusive to the Range Rover SV. The mill generates 553 pound-feet of torque, but if that's all a bit too much for you, the 3.0-liter six-pot plug-in hybrid now makes 542 combined hp in 550e trim. That drops the PHEV's 0-60 mph time to 4.8 seconds, or if you're gentle with the throttle, you can travel 51 miles on electric power alone. Curiously, Land Rover doesn't provide acceleration or top speed estimates for the Range Rover SV.

Gallery: 2024 Land Rover Range Rover, Bespoke SV Service

21 Photos

There are some changes in the tech department as well. The 2024 Range Rover receives the latest generation of the company’s Pivi Pro infotainment system, accessed through the 13.1-inch center screen. Dynamic Response Pro, which debuted on the Range Rover Sport, offers better roll control during cornering. When venturing off-road, the 2024 Range Rover uses adaptive off-road cruise control as part of the Terrain Response 2 system. Four settings allow the system to automatically adjust the SUV's speed in various situations, leaving the driver to simply steer clear (or over) obstacles.

Stepping outside the tech realm, Land Rover has launched SV Bespoke commissioning service. This is aimed at buyers looking for a wide range of exterior and interior customization for new Range Rover purchases, and we do mean wide. The service will offer 391 various colors for materials and 230 choices for paint, ranging from satin to gloss. Custom scripts are also offered for the hood and rear gate in a range of metals, including gold. And if that's not enough. Land Rover reminds us that the company's paint-to-sample service can deliver any color the buyer desires.

The SV Bespoke experience is a seven-step process that walks buyers through everything from colors to veneers, materials, themes, personalization, and more. It's not offered for every Range Rover trim, however. Right now, the service is only available for SV and Autobiography SUVs.

"Range Rover is synonymous with exclusivity and luxury," said Geraldine Ingham, managing director for Range Rover. "Now, with the new SV Bespoke commissioning service, we invite our most discerning clients to become the creator of their truly unique vehicle – choosing the finishes they desire and being guided by our design team."

Land Rover doesn't mention pricing for the SV Bespoke service, but the 2024 Range Rover's starting price is $108,895, including a mandatory $1,475 destination charge.