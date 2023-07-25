Speaking with investors during a meeting held in Gaydon, JLR CEO Adrian Mardell was brutally honest with the current state of Jaguar. He admitted past decisions have hurt the company as the attempt to create a British BMW by attracting as many luxury car buyers as possible has been unsuccessful. Doing so has downgraded the automaker into "mediocrity" with "no equity whatsoever." However, there is a grand plan to revitalize the Tata-owned marque.

As you have probably heard by now, Jaguar will be pushed upmarket to compete with the likes of Porsche, Bentley, and Maybach. It will reinvent itself as a purely electric brand with higher-margin, lower-volume products. Future vehicles will have opinion-splitting designs as Adrian Mardell said "we will not worry about is being loved by everybody." He went on to say trying to please everyone is "the kiss of death" and it's what caused the brand's misfortunes in recent times.

You won't be finding these EVs at all JLR dealerships but there are plans to sell the cars at "boutiques" exclusively reserved for Jaguar products. North America is projected to be a key market for the brand's resurgence. Mardell points out that the company "was incredibly successful in North America 25 years ago" but that changed because of the "compromises and the decisions we made."

"There are 20 million millionaires in the U.S. alone. So, a lower volume, higher price positioning is absolutely the right position for Jaguar today."

As far as new models are concerned, Jaguar is developing a JEA platform that will underpin the first three EVs. Leading the way will be a four-door GT with a maximum range of 700 kilometers (430 miles) and an estimated starting price of £100,000. That works out to nearly $130,000 at current exchange rates. For your money's worth, you’ll be getting an electric car with more power than any other ICE Jag before it.

The mysterious model will be assembled at home in Solihull in the West Midlands, UK. Additional details about the gran tourer will be disclosed later this year ahead of a launch in 2024 in selected markets. Deliveries to customers are programmed to kick off in 2025.