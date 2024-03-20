Infiniti has been flying under the radar for a while, but Nissan's premium marque is ready to bounce back with the all-new QX80. The range-topping SUV will break cover today during a livestreamed event organized at the Edge outdoor sky deck at Hudson Yards in New York City. The luxobarge is relevant for global markets as well since it previews the next-generation Patrol (Armada in the United States).

Infiniti had an unusually long teaser campaign in the lead-up to today's premiere. We're not just talking about design details but also technical specifications. For example, the new QX80 has already been confirmed with a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 making 450 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. That'll give it a nice bump of 50 hp and 103 lb-ft over the outgoing model fitted with the naturally aspirated 5.6-liter V-8.

Next-Generation Infiniti QX80 Spy Photos

12 Photos

The V-6 engine will route power to the wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission engineered with a 40-percent wider gear ratio range. By downsizing and adopting forced induction, fuel economy is bound to go up. That's great to hear since the aging QX80 with all-wheel drive on sale today returns 15 miles in the combined cycle. Infiniti claims the upcoming large SUV will also deliver better performance despite losing two cylinders.

Elsewhere, the revamped three-row SUV promises to deliver greater torsional rigidity and a smoother ride thanks to a new adaptive air suspension. The 2025 QX80 is also getting active grille shutters that close at higher speeds to reduce drag and improve efficiency. Infiniti is fitting its Mercedes GLS competitor with a 24-speaker, 1,200-watt Klipsch sound system

The QX80 will be the brand's first model to get massaging second-row seats. The first and second rows will be heated and cooled while the rearmost seats can be heated as well. Interestingly, there's also biometric cooling for second-row occupants by installing an infrared sensor in the headliner. It detects when the passenger is warm and automatically sends cool air.

After its debut today, the 2025 Infiniti QX80 will head to the New York Auto Show next week before going on sale later this year.

The livestream starts at 7 PM Eastern.